Jeter imprint acquires book by Comfort Cases founder

The Associated Press
Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 7:00 am Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 8:00 am

NEW YORK (AP)  The latest acquisition by Derek Jeter's publishing imprint: A memoir by Robert Scheer, founder of the foster youth charity Comfort Cases.

Jeter Publishing told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sheer's "A Forever Family: One Man, One Backpack, A World of Difference" will come out in November. The book tells of Scheer's years in foster care as a child, his struggles with depression and addiction, and his joy in having his own family. Scheer founded Comfort Cases in 2013 and has become a prominent advocate for children in foster care.

Jeter, the former New York Yankees shortstop, said in a statement that the book was a story of "triumph and inspiration." Jeter Publishing is distributed through Gallery Books, which is part of Simon & Schuster.

