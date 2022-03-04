030422 QHW deathlist Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cathy M. Baughman, 66David C. Bent, 68Donald Calvin, 87G. Larry Duke, 80Robert E. Grider, 82Joseph L. Kells, 42Patty MayhewDottie McMein, 96Barbara A. Roberts, 89Robert M. Wilsey, Sr., 89Patty Mayhew Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags George Keil Helen M. Scranton Julius J. Bell Nancy R. Bartels Richard Stanley John E. Westfall Linda L. Mcnay Helen E. Waters-fiddler Maxine A. Hawk Charles F. Gilmore Patricia A. Dunstan Thomas D. Kauffman Delores Flowers Donna L. Johns Gary M. Frye Harold W. Ogle Heidi L. Nestrick Holly A. Shanks Leslie W. Grimsley Minnie R. Gallaher Dolly A. Rutherford Danny Jo Wilson William E. Fekete Jr. Frances Youtzy Brian Davis Brendon T. Dees Gerald E. Kearby Martha E. Foltz Steve F. Griswold Kyle D. Ruby Gerald Robbins Marilyn J. Mcmahan Danny C. Veach Gordon Hultz Ann Brierton Rayleen Holzgraefe Sharon A. Zehnle Harold D. Hutchinson Robert E. Homan Jr. James E. Farris Doris E. Dieker Barbara Jo Brown-meyer Anthony B. Clement Patricia P. Stephan Ruth A. Schoonover Eleanor Tubbs Larry D. Gerdeman Joel Casady Nicholas Jackson Jr. Charles L. Ledbetter Marjorie E. Hamner Robert E. Sudsbury John R. Rumple Mary Thompson Louise Riggens Shirley Davis Shannon Wrinkle Carthage Funeral Home Memorial Hospital Visitation Burial Ill. Cemetery Martha Riggens Jon R. Loeffler Eleanor J. Tubbs Vivian D. Drebes-donelson Emma A. Blair Barry A. Whitaker Alyn Dyke Diann Smith Gordon Hutz Nicholas E. Jackson Jr. Earl E. Eliason Mary A. Myers Barbara A. Kuhn Rosemary M. Dameron Barbara L. Cooper Margaret E. Durall Barbara J. Jarvis Mary A. Raleigh Rayleen G. Holzgraefe Betty S. Dance Dean E. Westfall John H. Shoemyer Judith R. Jibben L. Foster Mont Robertson David M. Magner Anna F. Medlin Susan F. Lieber Georgia L. Erickson Joan M. Patrick Thomas J. Bastean John Seckman Mary Frazee Nathaniel R. Logsdon Burrell Smith Jay L. Herald Gene E. Rowbotham Beatrice L. Hoeckelman David K. Gieker Danella D. Collins Nancy L. Elzea Robert C. Webb Robert A. Brown Helen E. Harness Sheryl Gille Sharon Likes Mary E. Carney Doreen R. Saxbury Dorene R. Saxbury Dorothy Zimmer Betty Hildebrand Donald F. Geiser Anthony Engels Alex J. Hoffman Joyce A. Geiser Ronald W. Harders John E. Rischar Lyndle G. Schnepf James R. Fishback Bobby J. Smith Marcia Davis Janice M. Baxter David E. Walker David B. Mcdaniel Larry G. Carroll Linda R. Routt Terry Neill Scott Shults Marcia L. Davis Martha A. Vanbaale Nureta Hester David A. Grimmer Curtis M. Eaton Josephine R. Burkey Julie A. Tate Constance Evans Norman A. Yoder Betty L. Taylor Robert A. Thorne Sr. Dawn L. Vannier Norma L. Welker Edith R. Booker Jelica A. Johnson Tom G. Cramsey Robert Schmidt Mary S. Orne Robert E. Schmidt Karen S. Howell Eugene A. Gravot Lois K. Maday Susan C. Huddleston Evelyn Hirner Jelica Johnston Richard K. Emerson Edith Burkett Brian Thomas Donna J. Coultas Stephen M. Cole Lloyd L. Hull Joyce K. Brewington David R. Slater Sr. John R. Peterson Betty P. Robb Harriette Moore Nancy J. Britt Clayton R. Barlow Juanita F. Record Rhonda J. Griggs M. Georgann Oppie James Marler Harry E. Keil Waleska M. Edwards Martha Brenneman Daniel E. Bartlett Michael B. Cook Bette R. Griggs Deanna L. Cantrell Gary H. Brown William J. Hoover J. Arlene Barr Evelyn A. Alderete Kevin L. Tones Daniel E. Bartelt Peggy J. Deeder Elizabeth B. Carnes Rebecca J. Cosgrove Stacie L. Curtis Roger J. Frankenhoff Kimberly K. Gettman Marvin Gaddis Edward L. Lansing Barbara Clem Ronald Abel Kent L. Leeper Suzie M. Collins James R. Fisher Ruby L. Frohn Sandra K. Dailing Barbara K. Clem Jene L. Abbott Josephine A. Peitzmeier Joseph L. Kells Robert E. Grider Dottie Mcmein G. Larry Duke Cathy M. Baughman Barbara A. Roberts Donald Calvin David C. Bent Patty Mayhew 