090222 QHW deathlist Sep 2, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ricky E. Anderson, 62Roy G. Dietle, 89 (with flag and photo)Musette L. Rose, 70George "Bucky" Schlueter, 84Marvin R. Yoder, 56 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Terrance Hess Roger Mosley Phyllis M. Green Glenna Sorrill Merlin William Slater Flag Sherrill E. Echternkamp Anna M. Kenning Jay A. Lammers William M. Slater Edward L. Tate Thomas L. Mahoney Elaine J. Saathoff Betty J. Mccarl Nancy C. Walterscheid Ann John Eilers Doris K. Mcelroy Elsie L. Hayes Larry A. Mosley Roger L. Mosley Kenneth Locke Jr. Agnes M. Byrd Christopher E. Trent Henry Schmidt Naomi Klingler Brian Hill Merna D. Kendrick Walter Hunziker Mary B. Hamilton David G. George Frederick L. Gilpin Allen D. Garrett Rhonda Hinkle Brandi N. Fry Evelyn J. Pearson Wilma C. Taylor Vera J. Dittmer Robert D. Clarkson N. Dean Ehret Della Bassett James Bangert Ardeen H. Bauch Charles Harbourn Marlene E. Fox Mary Frances Leake Teresa Balentine Bridie Janet A. Hilgenbrinck Virginia Lefler Ardeen Bauch Carl A. Middendorf Maxine I. Dickerson James L. Crockett Thelma J. Cary Bruce L. Fowler Carolyn J. Camden Carol Barnes Gerald G. Hobson Kristi E. Ruxlow David E. Porter Diana Sullivan Terrance P. Hess Charles W. Kelly Dale R. Hyatt Lesley J. Heaton Timothy A. Eidem Lois Croxton Wilma Taylor Charles A. Ruggles Larry Mason Kenneth E. Robertson Daisy L. Palmer Martha L. Six James Virginia Brown Elaine E. Jones Marvin E. Golian Joseph Stephenson Patti O. Reeves Glenna M. Sorrill John A. Early Marilyn F. Sultzman Vicky L. Smith Derrill D. Jackson Karen Maxwell Lori Hudelson Monroe Glenna S. Prather Roberta L. Howes Gene H. Howes Holly L. Russell Larry D. Campbell Marilyn Shrader Allen E. Massner Deborah C. Kohlmorgan Jeffrey Frank Lewton Janice K. Myers Donald H. Koehler Dennis M. Guthrie Marilyn R. Shrader Ruth M. Dartnell Janice M. Brassfield Darlene J. Padgett Harlan J. Roberts Ethel L. Chatfield Ronald L. Bode Donna R. Schleisman Larry M. Nutt Dean E. Mohrman Thomas L Hemmerle Glenn A. Koch Sylvia L. Charecke Shirley J. Johnson Mary A. Collins Kenneth E. Ballow Carol M. Hall Linda M. Hummer-conley Lowell W. Grove John E. Borg Barbara J. Williams Roy G. Dietle George Schlueter Ricky E. Anderson Marvin R. Yoder Photo Musette Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.