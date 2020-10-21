ACROSS

1 Agcy. with a “Where’s My Refund?” web tool

4 Cashew or filbert

7 “Open sesame” speaker

14 Word after “ice” or “shower”

15 Blood type letters

16 Exist to experience

17 Coped with change

19 “There’s no truth to that!”

20 Enjoy leisurely

22 Mars mission org.

23 “The Simpsons” girl

24 Number before “Liftoff!”

25 Holy Fr. women

26 Some walk on hot ones

29 “Spider-Man” director

33 Song of worship

38 What you sign to acknowledge risk

41 Name that rhymes with “Lauren”

42 “Excuse me for going off topic”

43 “___ and the Pussycats”

44 Get away fast

48 With 28-Down, popular cleanser

49 Symbol of solidarity

53 Actor Hemsworth

54 Online management program?

58 Furniture piece that may double as storage

60 Sweaty meditation practice

61 Existential query, and a hint to the dish “chopped” around 16-, 20-, 38- and 54-Across

62 Blog revenue sources

63 Alcohol in a Bahama Mama

64 “Less than that”

65 Route

66 “___ and no”

DOWN

1 Poker declaration

2 Lines going out in all directions

3 Wing measurements

4 Silver of FiveThirtyEight

5 Mobile app?

6 Chore list heading

7 Venusians or Martians

8 Measure for petrol

9 Hosp. hookups

10 Jack traded for them in a fairy tale

11 Black key above G

12 Capital of Idaho

13 Zones

18 Org. for athletes who putt

21 Acts of choice

26 Eve’s firstborn

27 Kind of painting

28 See 48-Across

29 Lead-in to “mo”

30 Run on TV

31 Scratch up, say

32 MLB stat

33 Capitol Hill aide

34 Polite address

35 Many a Monopoly rd.

36 Paul of guitar fame

37 ___ Fields cookies

39 Running back’s units: Abbr.

40 Nintendo console

43 Become part of a sing-along

44 Transported by plane

45 Print often made using a stone, briefly

46 Visit, as a diner

47 Milk a scene

48 Point a finger at

49 Cook in a pan, maybe

50 Ebony’s partner

51 Gently shift to a new topic

52 Mine transports

55 Unfreeze

56 Pop in a bottle

57 Handmade craft site

59 Dallas NBA player, for short

