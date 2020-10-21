ACROSS
1 Agcy. with a “Where’s My Refund?” web tool
4 Cashew or filbert
7 “Open sesame” speaker
14 Word after “ice” or “shower”
15 Blood type letters
16 Exist to experience
17 Coped with change
19 “There’s no truth to that!”
20 Enjoy leisurely
22 Mars mission org.
23 “The Simpsons” girl
24 Number before “Liftoff!”
25 Holy Fr. women
26 Some walk on hot ones
29 “Spider-Man” director
33 Song of worship
38 What you sign to acknowledge risk
41 Name that rhymes with “Lauren”
42 “Excuse me for going off topic”
43 “___ and the Pussycats”
44 Get away fast
48 With 28-Down, popular cleanser
49 Symbol of solidarity
53 Actor Hemsworth
54 Online management program?
58 Furniture piece that may double as storage
60 Sweaty meditation practice
61 Existential query, and a hint to the dish “chopped” around 16-, 20-, 38- and 54-Across
62 Blog revenue sources
63 Alcohol in a Bahama Mama
64 “Less than that”
65 Route
66 “___ and no”
DOWN
1 Poker declaration
2 Lines going out in all directions
3 Wing measurements
4 Silver of FiveThirtyEight
5 Mobile app?
6 Chore list heading
7 Venusians or Martians
8 Measure for petrol
9 Hosp. hookups
10 Jack traded for them in a fairy tale
11 Black key above G
12 Capital of Idaho
13 Zones
18 Org. for athletes who putt
21 Acts of choice
26 Eve’s firstborn
27 Kind of painting
28 See 48-Across
29 Lead-in to “mo”
30 Run on TV
31 Scratch up, say
32 MLB stat
33 Capitol Hill aide
34 Polite address
35 Many a Monopoly rd.
36 Paul of guitar fame
37 ___ Fields cookies
39 Running back’s units: Abbr.
40 Nintendo console
43 Become part of a sing-along
44 Transported by plane
45 Print often made using a stone, briefly
46 Visit, as a diner
47 Milk a scene
48 Point a finger at
49 Cook in a pan, maybe
50 Ebony’s partner
51 Gently shift to a new topic
52 Mine transports
55 Unfreeze
56 Pop in a bottle
57 Handmade craft site
59 Dallas NBA player, for short