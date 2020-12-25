The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a motor vehicle theft. A white 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was taken about 1 a.m. Nov. 23 from the 1500 block of North 24th Street in Quincy. The vehicle was an SS model, which is rare.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 217-228-4474. You can also submit a tip by downloading a P3 tips mobile app or by going to www.quincycrimestoppers.com. All three options are anonymous, and you will be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest.