$2.4 million grant awarded for Sixth Street reconstruction

QUINCY — A $2.4 million state grant will cover more than half the reconstruction cost of South Sixth between Maine and Vermont in downtown Quincy.
The project – expected to start next year – seeks to improved pedestrian and bicycle traffic between Maine and Vermont.
The project is estimated to cost $4.4 million, with $1.25 million earmarked in tax increment financing funds and $800,000 from water and sewer funds.
“It’s going to be a gamechanger for the street and make it a show piece for Quincy,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development.
He credited the private investment in recent years – both on ground level and upper floors.
“We devised a plan for the street, and how it would best work with the properties,” Bevelheimer said. “We can actually do the 6th Street Promenade that we envisioned.”
Also in the works along Sixth Street is the renovation of the former Illinois State Bank building into a boutique hotel.
Tanninger Companies, which owns the Hotel Elkton building, bought the former bank building in 2021 with plans for a $10 million renovation.
“We just met with architects last week and walked through,” Bevelheimer said.
The city has earmarked $500,000 in TIF funds for the project to assist with fire sprinkler installation and a second accessway.
The grant money was one of 50 grants making up $106 million in capital grants to revitalize commercial corridors and main streets in Illinois announced Monday. The funds were part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program.
Also receiving money was Pittsfield, which received $2.842 million for Monroe Street reconstruction and streetscaping.
In other Quincy business Monday, the City Council approved a $13,500 contract with FMK9 of Berrien Center, Mich., for a new police K-9 and the training required. The Quincy Police Department's K-9, Dioji, is set to retire.
Alderman also concurred with a Traffic Commission Recommendation to install stop signs at the intersection of Glenayre Way and Hollister Whitney Parkway. Traffic on Glenayre will stop for traffic.
A request for a special permit for a planned development to allow for a liquor license for video gaming terminals at 1034 N. Fourth was denied.
