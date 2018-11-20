Prep roundup: Hannibal can't hold halftime lead in Cerven's debut

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:55 am Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 2:42 am

The Hannibal girls basketball team led 25-23 at halftime, but Gabi Deters scored nine points in a 22-9 third quarter for Bowling Green, which went on to win 58-40 on Monday night in Hannibal, Mo., in Evan Cerven's debut as the Pirates' coach.

Deters made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points. Hannibal (0-1) was limited to 15 points in the second half.

"In the first half, I saw a lot of positive stuff," Cerven said. "There was a lot of carryover from practice, and that was nice to see. But our conditioning wasn't where it needed to be, and being tired caught up with us. We reverted to what we did last year."

Autumn Bigsby had 15 points for Hannibal before fouling out. Keri Bareis had 12 points.

Liberty 52, Beardstown 26: The Eagles held the Tigers to just 9 first-half points in the Lady Hornets Classic in Mount Sterling. Liberty led 17-2 after one quarter and 29-9 by halftime. Allison Coonrod led the Eagles (1-2) with nine first-half points and finished with 15.

QHS 58, Western-Payson 15: The Blue Devils led 31-11 at halftime and then allowed just four points in the second half in the Lady Hornets Classic in Mount Sterling. Olivia Edwards scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-0), while Stephanie Anders added 11 points.

Monroe City 66, Van-Far 46: Jada Summers' 25 points led the Panthers to a victory in Vandalia, Mo. Summers scored eight first-quarter points as the Panthers gained a 20-11 lead. She then scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Panthers took a 47-32 lead.

Central 66, Biggsville West Central 40: Laney Lantz scored 33 points as the Panthers won their opener at Biggsville. The Panthers led by two points at halftime, but Lantz had 14 points in the third quarter as Central outscored the hosts 21-4. Lantz finished 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. Central's Kennady Marlow added 10 points.

Palmyra 79, Louisiana 18: Megan Stone had 30 points as the Panthers cruised in their opener at Louisiana, Mo. Palmyra jumped to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and led 48-12 at the half. Reagan Barnett added 14 points for the Panthers.

Liberty (1-2)

Schuette 3 2-3 9, Knuffman 3 2-2 10, Wagner 2 0-0 5, Lefringhouse 0 0-0 0, Coonrod 6 2-5 15, Hummel 0 0-0 0, Gimm 2 0-0 4, Roe 3 3-4 9, Vance 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 52.

Beardstown (0-3)

F. Carlock 1 1-2 3, Raulins 1 0-0 3, M. Carlock 1 1-2 3, J. Herzog 2 0-0 4, Perales 2 0-2 5, White 0 0-0 0, Green 0 0-0 0, C. Garcia 1 0-0 2, E. Garcia 0 0- 0, T. Herzog 3 0-0 6. Totals 6 2-6 26.

Liberty 17 12 16 7--52

Beardstown 2 7 9 8--26

3-point field goals--Liberty 5 (Schuette, Knuffman 2, Wagner, Coonrod), Beardstown 2 (Raulins, White). Fouls--Liberty 9, Beardstown 12. Fouled out--None.

Quincy 58, Western-Payson 15

Western-Payson (0-4)

Mast 0 0-0 0, R. Walston 0 0-1 0, F. Harrison 0 0-0 0, Hall 1 2-4 4, J. Walston 2 0-0 5, Flores 1 2-4 4, A. Harrison 0 2-4 2, Dunker 0 0-1 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Schulz 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-14 15.

Quincy (4-0)

Edwards 6 0-0 12, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chevalier 2 0-0 6, Erke 1 0-0 2, Abdallah 1 0-0 2, Sapp 2 0-0 4, Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Anders 5 0-0 11, Cole 2 0-0 4, Carothers 3 0-0 6, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Hultz 1 0-0 2. Totals 0 0-0 58.

Western 4 7 4 0--15

Quincy 17 14 18 9--58

3-point field goals--Western (J. Walston), Quincy (Chevalier 2, Anders, Espinoza). Fouls--Western 1, Quincy 15. Fouled out-- None.

Monroe City 66, Van-Far 46

Monroe City (1-0)

Summers 10 4-4 25, Minor 1 0-0 13, Dyer 5 1-2 13, Yager 2 2-5 8, Bailey Hays 4 0-1 8, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Bailee Hays 1 5-7 7. Totals 19 12-19 76.

Van-Far (0-1)

Jordan 2 3-4 7, Aubrey 1 1-4 3, Devyn 2 2-2 7, Alyse 2 0-0 4, Haley 1 2-8 4, Joyle 7 2-2 19, Pieces 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-20 46.

Monroe City 20 10 17 19--66

Van-Far 11 14 7 14--46

3-point field goals--Monroe City 6 (Summers, Minor, Dyer 2, Yager 2), Van-Far 4 (Joyle 3, Devyn). Fouls--Monroe City 16, Van-Far 7. Fouled out--None.

Bowling Green 58, Hannibal 40

Bowling Green (1-0)

Norton 4 1-4 9, Twellman 1 2-5 4, Charlton 3 0-0 6, Billings 2 2-4 6, Niemeyer 0 1-2 1, Deters 8 6-8 31, Meier 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-21 58.

Hannibal (0-1)

K. Falconer 0 0-0 0, Bareis 4 1-1 12, Simms 0 0-0 0, Hart 1 1-2 3, B. Falconer 4 1-3 9, Hull 0 1-2 1, Locke 0 0-0 0, Bigsby 7 1-4 15. Totals 16 5-12 40.

Bowling Green 13 10 22 13--58

Hannibal 13 12 9 6--40

3-point field goals--Bowling Green 5 (Deters 5), Hannibal 3 (Bareis 3). Fouls--Bowling Green 18, Hannibal 16. Fouled out--Bigsby.

Central 66, Winchester West Central 40

CENTRAL (1-0)

Waner 1 0-0 2, Dearwester 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 1-3 1, A.Lantz 0 0-2 6, L. Lantz 10 11-11 33, Marlow 3 4-6 10, Fessler 2 2-2 6, Ippensen 2 0-0 4, Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 18-24 64.

BIGGSVILLE WEST CENTRAL (2-2)

Reed 1 3-3 5, Smith 1 1-2 3, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Beelman 2 0-0 4, Schaley 1 6-11 9, Lenz 1 0-2 3, Henry 0 1-2 1, Lafary 6 1-3 14. Totals 25 13-25 40.

Central 12 12 21 21--66

Biggsville West Central 10 12 4 14--40

3-point field goals--Central (L. Lantz 2), Biggsville West Central (Schaley, Lenz, Lafary). Fouls--Central 24, Biggsville West Central 21. Fouled out--Turner, Reed.

Palmyra 79, Louisiana 18

PALMYRA (1-0)

Bryan 0 2-2 2, Kite 2 5-7 9, Krigbaum 3 0-1 6, Stone 14 0-1 30, Goldinger 3 4-4 11, Lovelace 3 1-2 7, Barnett 6 2-3 14, S. Rideout 0 0-0 0, E. Rideout 0 0-1 0. Totals 31 14-21 79.

LOUISIANA (0-1)

Inglis 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 0 1-1 1, Gutierrez 0 0-1 0, Sencenbaugh 1 0-0 2, Rule 0 0-0 0, Combs 1 2-5 4, Karttunen 0 0-0 0, M. Campbell 1 0-0 2, Watts 1 3-5 5, Gloe 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 6-13 18.

Palmyra 24 24 17 14--79

Louisiana 6 6 3 3--18

3-point field goals--Palmyra 3 (Stone 2, Goldinger). Fouls--na. Fouled out--na.