Woman in fatal trailer fire identified

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 1:40 pm

QUINCY -- The woman who died in a Nov. 2 fire in the Timber Ridge Trailer Park has been identified.

Adams County Coroner John Myers said Sharon Coppinger was pronounced dead at the scene. He said it took several days to determine who the next of kin is.

Preliminary autopsy results show Coppinger died from carbon monoxide intoxication from inhalation of smoke and soot.

The Tri-Township Fire Department was called at 2:30 a.m. to 7031 Timber Ridge South and found fire visible in the kitchen and underneath the trailer.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to knock the fire down, and upon entry, Coppinger was discovered in her bed.

Some pets in the trailer also did not survive the fire.

A cause of the fire was undetermined with an investigator from the state fire marshal being brought in.

No working smoke detectors were found in the trailer.

Second Hannibal man arrested in September motorcycle theft
Second Hannibal man arrested in September motorcycle theft

A second Hannibal man has been arrested in the Sept. 24 theft of a Suzuki motorcycle from a Detroit home. Pike County Sheriff David E. Greenwood said in a release that David L. Meyers, 20, was arrested Oct. 28.

DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 8, 2019
DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 8, 2019

Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 4:54 a.m. Nov. 8.

Public asked for help identifying man in Barry robbery
Public asked for help identifying man in Barry robbery

The Pike County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that is wanted for questioning related to a reported armed robbery in Barry.

Two Hannibal men arrested on burglary charge in Ralls County
Two Hannibal men arrested on burglary charge in Ralls County

Two Hannibal men were arrested Monday after police said they burglarized a New London residence.

Bond increased to $600k for man accused of violating order of protection for teen who drowned
Bond increased to $600k for man accused of violating order of protection for teen who drowned

Bond was increased to a combined $600,000 for a Quincy man accused of violating an order of protection for a Quincy teenager who drowned Oct. 27.

DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 7, 2019
DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 7, 2019

Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 5, 5:09 p.m. Nov. 6, 5:12 a.m. Nov. 7.

DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 5, 2019

