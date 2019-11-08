Woman in fatal trailer fire identified

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 1:40 pm

QUINCY -- The woman who died in a Nov. 2 fire in the Timber Ridge Trailer Park has been identified.

Adams County Coroner John Myers said Sharon Coppinger was pronounced dead at the scene. He said it took several days to determine who the next of kin is.

Preliminary autopsy results show Coppinger died from carbon monoxide intoxication from inhalation of smoke and soot.

The Tri-Township Fire Department was called at 2:30 a.m. to 7031 Timber Ridge South and found fire visible in the kitchen and underneath the trailer.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to knock the fire down, and upon entry, Coppinger was discovered in her bed.

Some pets in the trailer also did not survive the fire.

A cause of the fire was undetermined with an investigator from the state fire marshal being brought in.

No working smoke detectors were found in the trailer.