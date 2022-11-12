Age: 30
Family: Tyler (husband), Addie (daughter, 5), Lainie (daughter, 2), Averie (daughter, 9 months).
Education: Bachelor’s in agricultural education at University of Missouri, masters in administration at William Woods, doctorate in business administration at Walden University.
Community involvement: Palmyra Chamber of Commerce VP, Hannibal Regional EDC board, Downtown Monroe City board, involved in other regional and statewide economic and community development organizations
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
Manager of economic development and member services at Northeast Power. Northeast Power is the transmission electric cooperative serving power to the distribution cooperatives servicing Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa, such as Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative and Lewis County REC. Part of my job is to oversee Northeast Power’s economic development efforts and support our member-distribution cooperatives in their economic and community development efforts. I manage our revolving loan fund for economic development and oversee participation in the USDA’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program. I also provide support for local, regional, national and statewide rural economic development efforts. The other part of my job includes assisting our member-distribution cooperatives with value-added services, including marketing and communications materials, educational programs, and more. Our talented design team provides valuable videography and photography services for our member cooperatives, as well. Finally, I manage external communications and government relations efforts for Northeast Power.
What is a typical workweek like?
This role carries a lot of “hats,” so there is no typical workweek. My favorite weeks are those that I get to spend out in the system with our member-distribution cooperatives. I am lucky to get to travel often with my job, each day is a new adventure. From working with our co-ops on loan projects, to flying a drone for a video project, I thoroughly enjoy getting to have a variety of unique experiences in this role.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I waited tables at Eva Mae’s Café in Monroe City. I worked every weekend throughout my high school and college career. I enjoyed waiting tables and visiting with people. I loved getting to know our community through this role. Everyone from the older people that would come enjoy coffee early in the mornings and gossip to the younger ones who would come in late after ball games.
How do you balance everything?
My family supports me in everything that I do. When I’ve had a long day, they’re always there to lift me up and remind me what’s most important.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
Honestly, our three daughters. I’ve only known them for a small fraction of my life, but their influence and impact on me has been insurmountable. Addie, our first born, has the biggest heart and literally cares about everything and everyone. I try to be more like her each and every day. Lainie, our middle child, has a little bit of wild side, but she doesn’t take any flack from anyone. That’s definitely a trait I strive to achieve. Finally, Averie – she’s only 9 months old but she is literally always smiling and that is something that we all need to do a little more often. Being a woman in business, I hope to show my girls that they’re capable of doing anything they set their mind to.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Yes, of course. Failure is a part of life. It’s all in how you move forward with what you learned from the failure. Don’t dwell on it, learn from it and move on. Your next set of steps to avoid a repeat is what’s most important.
What does success mean to you?
Success is simple. We shouldn’t overcomplicate it. I think it’s more of a feeling than an actual achievement. Did you give your all today? Did you strive to uphold the mission of your organization at work? Did you spend quality time with your family after work? To me, success is knowing that you spent your time in a way that makes the world just a little bit better.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My proudest professional moment is when I achieved my doctorate in business.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My favorite thing to do to relieve stress is to do something fun with my family. I enjoy going places, such as pumpkin patches in the fall, and zoos and parks in the summer. I love exploring the world with those that I love.
What is the biggest need in your community?
The biggest need in my community is connections to resources. I’ve found that there are so many great opportunities for communities to take part in and there are dozens of people in each community that are willing to help, but sometimes the connections and information isn’t there. We have some phenomenal organizations that take charge with this, but there could always be more opportunity for access to information and resources, especially for our smaller rural communities.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The people. There are people out there who have huge hearts. People who want to give back in so many different facets. Young people who have so much potential to be future leaders. And this gives me hope.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Do. Not. Worry. About. What. Others. Think. Especially in high school!
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
With my family! I would sit down with the girls and read and learn more.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. – Phillippeans 4:13.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I have a goal of visiting all 50 states with my family.