Family: Husband: Brandon. Children: Jonathan (6) and Sarah (2).
Age: 31
Education: Central Methodist University, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies with focus in psychology and business administration. Currently enrolled at Mizzou-Harry S. Truman School of Public Affairs working toward Masters of Public Affairs.
Community Involvement: AVENUES, Board Chair; Hannibal Area Chamber Ambassador; Hannibal Lions Club; Hannibal Proud Committee member; Hannibal Rotary Club, board member; United Way of the Mark Twain Area, vice president of Community Impact.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the public relations/communications specialist for the Hannibal Public School District.
To best explain my job, is to say I have the honor of sharing stories of the many wonderful and exciting things that happen daily throughout the Hannibal School District with our community.
What is a typical workweek like?
I've been in this position for just a few short weeks now, but I can assure what is most typical is that there is always something new happening each week. The best part of my job is working with so many people – students, faculty, staff, community members, parents, and more. Every day, I am meeting someone new and learning just how impressive teamwork helps each student achieve their potential.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was working at the Hannibal Free Public Library. I had so much fun working there and learned a great deal from some awesome ladies. My favorite part was working throughout the summer during the Summer Reading program when it was packed with kids and teens.
How do you balance everything?
Work/Life balance as a working mom has been a topic of interest of mine since writing my senior thesis on it in 2012. Ironically, that was before I actually became a working mom, and then a working mom through a pandemic, etc. What I'm getting at, is there is no easy (or short) way to find balance.
The best advice I can give – is that I've learned balance comes much easier when doing things I'm passionate about. And whether it be my formal job, hobbies or volunteer work, I involve my children whenever and however I can. Bringing them to volunteer with me, is my way of teaching them to grow up and stand for what they believe in too.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me, means that I am happy. And I am most happy when I am helping people.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Really anything that gets me in the water – swimming, kayaking, boating and skiing. I loved playing in the creek as a kid, and now it’s one of my favorite things to do with my kids, too.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I don't know if it's a need per se, but often times it feels the largest barrier we face as a community is the fear of change. I totally get it. There is comfort in doing things the way they've always been done. The thing is, growth both individually and as a community doesn't happen from a comfort zone.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Gratitude and optimism go hand in hand for me. When I'm feeling disheartened or disappointed from a situation, I'll take a moment to stop, smile and find something to be grateful for. It may sound cheesy, but I'll think about anything from feeling the sunshine on my skin, to having clean water, to just being grateful to be around people.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I'd borrow some powerful words from Howard Thurman, and tell myself "Don't ask yourself what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive."
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
With my kids, and likely in water.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
"Be the change you wish to see in the world."