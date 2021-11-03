Family: Husband Tyler of 10 years, daughter Willow (7) and sons, Riggs (4) and Quade (2).
Age: 36
Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications-Quincy University, associate degree in nursing-John Wood Community College, Bachelor of Science in nursing-Southern Illinois University: Edwardsville, Master of Science in nursing-Blessing Rieman College of Nursing, and Master in Business Administration-Culver-Stockton College
Community Involvement: Community Unit School District #4 School Board member, Sod Buster Classic Committee member, Friends of Unit 4 volunteer, Unity Multiplex Annual Trunk or Treat coordinator, Adams County Classic Livestock Show volunteer, Adams County Fair-my husband is on the fair board so I contribute and support where I can.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
Director of Nursing Operations-Blessing Hospital. I oversee the day to day staffing and the inpatient nursing operations of the hospital. A lot of my work is related to staffing and making sure we have the right people, policies and procedures in the right place for our patients to get the care that they need.
What is a typical workweek like?
Each week is a puzzle. We work hard to fit all of the pieces together to make it work. The days of the week go so fast and all roll together. Even though the days go by fast, some of the weeks go by slow and I look forward to every Sunday, my favorite day of the week.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was at Hy-Vee on Broadway. I remember getting a work permit when I was 15 and my parents taking me to work every Saturday. I loved working at Hy-Vee. I liked talking with customers and I was always pretty proud I knew where to find items when customers needed assistance. I remember working at Hy-Vee like it wasn't that long ago. I still remember the number to type for purchasing bananas. I am sure my last shift at Hy-Vee was also the last time I wore khaki pants a white button up shirt with a festive broach.
How do you balance everything?
That is a great question. Sometimes, I am not even sure how I balance everything. Naturally, I put others before myself. I always say if it wasn't for Blessing's Early Learning Center and our family, I couldn't do the job that I have. The older I get the more I realize the importance of having a village. I think I have good prioritization and time management skills and somethings will be just fine to wait until tomorrow.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents, Howard and Becky Hackamack. I can honestly say I have the best parents. They have showed me what hard work, dedication and success looks like. The importance of getting up, getting going, and working hard for what you want is just what they do and I am proud to say that I do it too. My parents are so talented, I really can't think of anything they can't do. Fortunately, I learned a lot of their skills. I also earned their sarcasm, stubbornness, and sense of humor. I know they are always a phone call away and hope that our children feel the same way about us that I feel about my parents.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Absolutely. For people that know me, they know I am passionate and opinionated and typically not afraid to say what a lot of others are thinking. Unfortunately, that has caught up with me a few times. I have publicly shared my opinion and some people disagreed and used social media to try to blemish my character. Honestly, it hurt a little but I know that nowadays it seems like no matter what you do or say someone will be offended.
What does success mean to you?
Success means to me showing our children that with hard work and determination you can achieve goals. I think we focus on career and financial success way too much. Sometimes success is just making sure all of the kids have shoes on before leaving the house. We have been celebrating the success of our daughter Willow's spelling tests, which are a pretty big deal. Honestly, success should be simple things, loving home, clean kids, full bellies and laughter.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Like a lot of leaders, we just do our jobs and don't expect praise or recognition. However, in March of 2021 I was recognized as a Blessing Hero for my dedication and leadership. I was completely caught off guard when I walked out of my office and there were people acknowledging me and my work. That nomination, along with cards I have received from staff make me feel proud to do what I do.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I guess it depends on my mood. My first choice would be to be at home in the recliner watching an uninterrupted show of my choice (which never happens, we have kids). My next choice would be live country music, friends and a beverage.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I think the biggest need in our community is for people to understand it is OK to disagree or have a difference in opinions, but that doesn't mean you can be disrespectful. I think all of us need to work on acceptance and understanding so we can be a positive influence. I also think people need understand that you have to work for what you want. Nowadays, it seems it's acceptable to not work and rely on others to take care of you. We need to be concerned about the lack of workforce.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The people in our community is what gives me optimism. Anytime there is a need, people are always so generous and kind. It is reassuring to be surrounded by so many genuine people. I am thankful that we live in safe community where everyone just keeps an eye out for each other.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I am not really sure. I had a blast in high school, I had good grades and a ton of friends. I probably should have researched more colleges and scholarship opportunities to save my parents a lot of money in tuition but I guess I was having too much fun to worry about that.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Definitely at home. I need more time and energy for housework so it all isn't waiting for me on the weekend.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Not really, but my dad has always said, "You have to crawl before you walk." I think it's true with anything you have to start from the bottom and work your way up.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to start a family vacation tradition. We didn't vacation a lot when I was growing up and there are a lot of places I would like to visit, and I want our kids to have those experiences, too.