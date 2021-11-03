Family: Spouse, Sidney; Children, Brigham, 6, Judah, 20 months.
Age: 28
Education: Quincy High School, Class of 2011.
Community Involvement: 7th Ward alderman; the District board member, treasurer, vice President; Q-FEST; Animal Control Commission; Public Arts Commission; Traffic Commission; TIF Joint Review Board; Quincy Public Library Board; Quincy Town Board.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a senior developer at Rokusek. Much of my job involves building websites, apps, and custom databases for our clients. My favorite part of my job is working with clients to determine their goals and being a part of the process to achieve those goals. Additionally, I serve as a 7th Ward alderman in the city of Quincy; it is rewarding to help push our city forward.
What is a typical workweek like?
While no two weeks are the same, a typical workweek involves writing code, meetings with clients and coworkers, a lot of googling, and often running back and forth between the office and downtown. There's usually some food from one of Quincy's many incredible restaurants, and a lot of fun & laughter around the office.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I began fixing computers for family friends in grade school. I think my rate was something like $5 an hour and I felt like I was the richest kid on the planet. I probably did what every kid with a "disposable income" did and bought candy and Pokemon cards. Rokusek is really the only job I've known; I started with an internship, then worked part-time, and have been employed here full-time for about a decade. One day during my internship, someone tossed me a bag of rubber bands and said, "duck.” Next thing I know, everybody's flinging rubber bands toward each other in a war that tops the likes of “Saving Private Ryan.”
How do you balance everything?
Honestly, it's difficult to find a true balance between raising a family, being employed, serving on several committees and boards, trying to maintain a 140-year-old house and a million other things. There definitely aren't enough hours in the day! I'm extremely fortunate to have support from my family and employer whenever I need to adjust my schedules.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
It's impossible for me to pick one; it would be a three-way tie between my parents for ensuring that I grew up in a loving household and setting me up for success, and my friend, boss, and mentor John for always giving me the exact perspective I need to hear.
But since I can't pick just one ... the person who invented toilet paper. (No further explanation needed.)
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I failed at college. I went for a year, and quickly learned that it wasn't for me. At first, I was disappointed in myself, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized I didn't need it to be successful in life.
What does success mean to you?
I think being successful is being generally satisfied with life.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Being elected to City Council and knowing that I would have the ability to make a difference in my community.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I like unwinding with a beverage at one of Quincy's fine establishments, watching TV and playing board/card games at home. When I'm really stressed, I enjoy working in my garage or doing mindless projects around the house while listening to the Decemberists or the Lumineers.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Quincy needs more money to provide existing and new services to its residents and visitors. To do this, we need to attract new people, especially in younger generations, to live and work here. Things like grants for rehabilitating older homes, creating new attractions, subsidizing childcare, etc., are all options to help make our community more enticing for potential newcomers.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Seeing the majority of or community come together and support local businesses during the pandemic has given me great hope for the future of Quincy. Everyone went through a lot last year and we were all lucky to have each other to lean on.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Just because the class is boring doesn't mean it should be blown off. Pay attention behind the wheel. Everybody else has acne too. You aren't alone.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would work more in the garden, take more time to relax, and pick up a few of my hobbies that I don't have a whole lot of time for these days.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
There are very few things we can control, and even fewer things we should try to control. Life is simpler when we embrace that.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to watch my kids succeed.