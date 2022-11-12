Age: 39
Family: Amanda (wife), Olivia (daughter), Emma (daughter).
Education: BA from University of Kansas.
Community involvement: Current board member: Blessing Hospital, Chaddock, United Way of Adams County, Quincy Public Schools Foundation, Tri-State Development Summit, GREDF. I’m also on the Long Range Planning Committee at the KROC Center. Immediate past board member with Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation. I am an active member at St. John’s Church.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the VP/general manager at WGEM. Which includes four TV networks (NBC, FOX, CW, Me-TV), two radio stations (FM 105 & FM 98.9), wgem.com, and the WGEM Home & Living Show.
What I like best about my job is working alongside the incredible staff that we have at WGEM. In a business that operates 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, it commands a commitment from our team to our community. When you see that same community show the same level of commitment back, it is what makes you wake up and want to come to work every day.
What is a typical workweek like?
Typical workweek is one of my favorite questions because in this business, there is no such thing as a typical week. In the world of breaking news, breaking weather and the constant ups and downs associated with newsgathering you just never know what might happen next. In an effort to answer your question, a typical week for me is meeting individually with all eight of the WGEM department heads. I also host a weekly department head meeting. In broadcasting, all departments rely on each other, so it is imperative that we communicate effectively and often. I also spend a lot of time out of the building at board related events, sales related calls or community sponsored activities. This is the case in all of our counties in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My very first job was a paperboy at The Herald-Whig, but I was very young. My first job as I got into high school was an umpire/referee at the YMCA in Quincy. I remember as a paperboy working Vermont Street from 24th to about 8th street. At the YMCA, I remember just how much fun it was to watch the young kids develop their skills and improve from year to year.
How do you balance everything?
It is a science to balance everything. I do a several things that I have learned over the years:
1. I exercise by taking long walks. It really helps clear my head and stay focused on all the moving parts. It is also a great time to think.
2. I am constantly making lists in order to keep priorities focused and on-point. I do this in my personal life and professional life.
3. I put an emphasis on delegating. Trusting others is necessary and also something that makes me feel good and those around me.
4. I am not afraid to ask for help.
5. I don’t sacrifice the leisurely things in life that mean so much. Time with kids, family, friends, and for me … playing golf. Doing these things helps my overall well-being.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
Like many others that get asked this question, I would say many people have influenced me. If I had to pick the “most,” I would say it is mom. My mom is the most dynamic person that I have ever been around. The sacrifices that she has made for me and our family are beyond words and has made me exactly who I am. She is the most creative person I know, she is the most caring person I know, and she has one of the best sense of humors you will ever find in a person. She puts everyone else ahead of herself all the time. Growing up and being around her influence on a daily basis cleared any obstacles that I faced to become the person I am today.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Of course I have failed at something. I have failed at many things. Learning from your mistakes is the best way to recover. I often tell people to look forward and not backwards when you fail. Learn from those mistakes and move on. I often use a baseball analogy when this topic comes up. Major League baseball players go to the Hall of Fame for failing seven times out of every 10 times they come to the plate. Think about it, if you are a career .300 hitter, you go to the Hall of Fame. Which means seven times out of 10, you made an out and three times out 10 time you got a hit. Don't worry about failing, if you keep at it, you will succeed enough to be a hall of famer.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me means that you must define it first. Set the goal and achieve it, that is success. It can be a big thing or a small thing.
I just know success isn’t material things.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My proudest professional moment was when I was selling advertising for a TV station I worked at in Indiana. I met a nice guy who owned a business for 50+ years, it was in his family for more than 90 years. I gave him a crazy idea. He also thought it was crazy as he kindly asked me to leave his office. The next year, he called me back and said he wondered if my idea could work. He put his faith in me, and we executed the idea the following year. That season, he had the single greatest year his business had ever seen. It changed his life. It also changed mine.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Without a doubt, playing golf.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I think the biggest need in our community is affordable housing. That isn’t our only need but it is the one that if it was satisfied would solve a lot of our community needs.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Quincy has a culture that is truly unique and I don’t just mean Quincy, I mean the entire Tri-State area. I’ve lived all over this country in big towns and small towns. I’ve never been to a place that is quite like what we have in our area. We are scrappy, we are supportive, we take care of each other. It is the fabric of what we are and that gives me optimism for whatever comes our way.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Don’t always worry about what everyone else is thinking or doing. Stay true to yourself.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Playing golf … are you picking up on a theme yet?
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I really can’t say that I do. But I can give you something if you need it.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime?
I would love to meet my great-grandchildren in my lifetime. Accomplishing this would mean that I lived a full life and enjoyed all of the things along the way.