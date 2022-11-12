Age: 36
Family: I have a great family. I recently celebrated my one-year anniversary with my wife, Kristin (Dreasler) Niemann. I am the son of Ferd III and Barb Niemann. My in-laws are Brady and Cheryl Dreasler. I have many siblings: Frank and Kailee Flesch, Ferd IV and Angela Niemann, Brett Niemann, David and Lexi Kirner, Jonathan and Meredith Dreasler, and Jenny Dreasler. I have 11 nieces and nephews as well.
Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in English and a Master of Arts degree in education from Truman State University.
Community involvement: I coach middle school basketball for Hannibal Middle School and help coordinate public speaking competitions for Hannibal High School. I also teach Bible School (Wiggly Worshippers) at Blessed Sacrament Church. I am a member of the Educational Council at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. I recently became a volunteer for CASA, as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for youth in our area.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am an English and speech teacher in Hannibal High School. I am also the English Department chair and a basketball coach for the middle school. The best part of my job is building relationships. I truly enjoy working with kids, and I feel like my career provides an opportunity every day to have fun and to make a positive impact on others. I get to know my students, give them advice, learn from them, and watch them grow. It is great to show up to work and know that others care about you, just as you care about them. I also like the opportunity/challenge of motivating students and teaching them skills that they can carry with them both in and out of the classroom.
What is a typical workweek like?
My schedule is usually pretty busy. As a teacher, I try to plan engaging lessons that will get the students actively involved. Each class period, I try to get my students to read, write and speak. I am constantly facilitating class discussions and giving the students an opportunity to voice their opinions and grow. This makes teaching so much fun. After school, I usually go on to a different task. I work with my brother doing lawn care, am the co-owner of Twin Property Management, LLC, and I help run advertising for Augustine Property Management. During the fall, I get to work my favorite “job” as I coach basketball. It’s the most fun and rewarding job I can imagine. Overall, I enjoy being busy, and it helps keep me out of trouble.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was mowing lawns, raking leaves and shoveling snow. From an early age, my parents showed my siblings and I the value of hard work. I remember going around the neighborhood with my siblings and knocking on doors to see if people wanted any work done. 25 years later, and I am still mowing some of the same yards and shoveling some of the same drives.
How do you balance everything?
I try to balance everything by making sure to have fun and enjoy each day. While I enjoy working and being involved in things, I prefer to be at my home relaxing with my wife. I also love spending time with my siblings, parents, and in-laws. I make sure to play at the farm every weekend because it provides a great escape.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My biggest influences are my parents. My dad has always shown us how to work hard and stay committed. He always tells my siblings and I to put ourselves in a situation to be successful. He is constantly offering advice and support. My mom has shown us how to be supportive, demonstrated putting others first, and how to balance hard work and family time. She also carries a positive attitude with everything life throws her way, and it reminds me to do likewise. I have been blessed to have such a great family. The older I get, the more I realize that I am turning out to be just like my parents, and that is fine by me.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Like most people, I fail all the time. I fail when I think I have created the perfect lesson plan for my students, I fail when I am working on projects at home and the farm, and I fail at making time for everyone around me. You just need to learn from it, try to watch what others who have found success do, grow, and adapt. Never being complacent or stagnant seems to help.
What does success mean to you?
My favorite basketball coach, the former UCLA coach, John Wooden defined success as “peace of mind attained only through self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to do the best of which you're capable.” This is something I often tell my students. Success doesn’t mean being perfect or even the best at something. It means you put forth the effort to do the best you can. Success means having a positive impact and leaving at least some part of this world better than you found it.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I am proud of my career and have experienced many things I have enjoyed. I got to be the commencement speaker for the 2021 Winter Graduation. I was also named Hannibal High School’s First Teacher of the Year. Yet, those things don’t make me as proud as the day-to-day interactions. I am most proud when my former players and students remember me after graduation and tell me that they enjoyed my lessons. Seeing my students graduate college, get good jobs, and find their own success makes me the proudest.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My favorite leisure time diversion is spending time with my wife, Kristin; I love coming home to spend time with her after work. We like to road trip, go to dinner and take our dogs for walks around the neighborhood. Spending time with Kristin after work is always great. I also love going to the farm. Whether it is sitting on the tractor, making a bonfire, or riding horses, the farm is definitely the perfect getaway after working inside all week.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I think our community’s biggest need is to take care of our youth. Just like everywhere else, we have too many youth who are struggling in schools and homes. We need to continue to provide resources to put them on a path to success. Every child deserves a chance to make something of themselves.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I truly think our community is awesome, and I plan to live here forever. Our community has so many great things to offer, and the one that gives me the most optimism is the amount of people who care. Quincy is welcoming and everyone can find this a special place to call home. I am also impressed with all the agencies that are available to help families through tough times like Chaddock, CASA, and so much more.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I think the biggest advice I would give myself is not to quit so easily. I quit basketball even though it was my favorite hobby, and it has become a passion of mine today. I know that is not the deepest answer, but just staying committed to people, events, and interests is what helps you grow and succeed. I often advise my students not to quit when things get difficult; instead, keep fighting and pushing yourself.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
First, I would say that would be the greatest gift ever. Time flies, and days go by too fast. I would spend the hours doing what I love. I would spend more time talking and laughing with my wife, visiting friends, and spending time with all of my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Something my dad has often advised my siblings and I is, “Do what you say you are going to do.” Imagine what life would be like if people actually did what they say they are going to do, and if people followed through with their commitments and were true to their word. The amount of success, trust, and accomplishments would be far greater than what we have today. Therefore, if I tell you I am going to get something done, I really try to get it accomplished and be someone who can be relied upon.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to keep enjoying life, stay close with my family, and start a family of my own with my wife, Kristin. If I do those three things and do them well, what else is there to accomplish?