Age: 33
Family: I am married to Ryan Winget. We have four children overall. He and I have Savannah (8) and MacArthur (1). I am also stepmom to Aden (10) and Abigale (15).
Education: Warsaw High School, class of '08; Bachelor of Science in family and human development from Arizona State University; Master of Education in both clinical mental health counseling and school counseling from Quincy University, Doctor of Philosophy in strategic communication from Liberty University.
Community involvement: I am dedicated to facilitating and maintaining collaborative efforts that continue to connect students, families and community members to resources within the community. I participate in any educational opportunities through collaborative programs like the Tracy Family Foundation and Modern Classroom Project and the Tracey Family Foundation and Open Parachute. I continue to stay an active member in internationally recognized associations like Chi Sigma Iota (a counseling honors society), American School Counseling Association and Central States Communication Association to bring international, up-to-date research and best practices to our rural communities. I prioritize volunteerism and shopping locally.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
As a school counselor, I provide proactive, comprehensive and developmentally appropriate information to address and support all students' academic, career and social-emotional needs. I help establish an enriched learning environment that is data-driven accomplished through a partnership with parents/guardians, staff and community members to provide opportunities for all students to become successful citizens and lifelong learners in a diverse and changing world. The best parts of my job are the day-to-day interactions I get with my students, each one a uniquely talented learner.
What is a typical workweek like?
As a key player in promoting a trauma-responsive environment my typical workweek is both rewarding and exhausting. Eighty percent of my time is working with students directly through individual counseling, group counseling and classroom lessons, or indirectly through collaborative efforts with parents/guardians, staff and the community. The other 20% is spent on planning and fair share responsibilities within the school.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first jobs were hostess/waitress at Beed Bread & Brew and sandwich artist at Subway in Keokuk, Iowa. The level of multitasking required in the service industry helped me develop the flexibility and quick wit I need to be successful in today's workforce.
How do you balance everything?
I try to maintain a work/life balance by practicing self-awareness and self-acceptance. I have a supportive circle and am constantly working on setting healthy boundaries, learning to say "no" and using therapy preventatively, not just for crises.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My husband. Ryan has modeled the bravery and courage it takes to continually work on oneself and never give up. His nonjudgmental manner has created a safe space for self-exploration, which has increased the confidence I need to set my goals high and reach things that once seemed unimaginable.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Failure is a mindset. I rather understand these circumstances as opportunities for growth and problem-solving practice. By looking at the glass half full, I have been blessed with overwhelming prospects.
What does success mean to you?
Success is a journey. Success is not giving up when you feel you have no more fight left. Success is setting goals and reaching them.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Increasing enrollment at Cheerful Home Association to the highest it had ever been in over 100 years is one of my proudest professional moments. Cheerful Home Association runs on a sliding-fee scale to better support low-income families in the area. Increased enrollment meant more families were able to be connected with all the resources Cheerful Home had to offer.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Having a break at home with my family, we usually play board games and disc golf. I also enjoy dabbling in spooky things like ghost-hunting and tarot.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Access to high-quality mental health care without the stigma.
What gives you the reason for optimism in your community?
My students and children make me optimistic. These kids want positive change and strive to make a difference. They are unstoppable in this technological, rapidly-changing world.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Rather than advice, I would simply provide a moment of understanding.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Spend it with my family, go to the gym, and meditate. "Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling some five balls in the air. You name them — work, family, health, friends and spirit — and you're keeping all of these in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls — family, health, friends, and spirit—are made of glass. If you drop one of these, they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged, or even shattered. They will never be the same. You must understand that and strive for balance in your life.”— Dyson
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Believe It – Naruto Uzumaki
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to continue to expand personal, multicultural, and social justice advocacy, awareness, knowledge, and skills to be an effective, culturally competent leader. I want to promote equal opportunity and respect for students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression and work to safeguard the well-being of transgender and nonbinary youth. I will advocate changing racist policies, procedures, practices, guidelines and laws contributing to inequities in children's academic, career and social/emotional development. I will support best practices in suicide prevention to reduce suicide risk in children and adolescents.