Age: 32
Family: My husband, Josh, and I have been married for 5 1/2 years. We have three beautiful children: Charly, 8; Roxy, 11; and Coby, 13.
Education: I graduated from Palmyra High School and then graduated from Dallas Christian College in Dallas, Texas. I received a BS in psychology. I recently just became a TBRI Practitioner in September 2022.
Community involvement: My family is on the launch team for the church plant of Harvest Bible Church in Hannibal.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the area coordinator for Coyote Hill. I recruit, train, license and support new foster families in Northeast Missouri. I love walking with a new family from the beginning and seeing them grow during their fostering journey.
What is a typical workweek like?
During my work week, I am doing several different things. In training and licensing season, I am assisting with paperwork, meeting with families to complete their home studies, talking about the fostering process, working through their fears and concerns. I am also supporting families in their homes with children placed in their homes, hearing the highs and lows of their journey, and working together to facilitate healing.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was working in dietary at a nursing home. I loved being able to build relationships with the residents there and making them smile!
How do you balance everything?
It is difficult! I have a lot on my plate between my personal life and career. I try to limit how many activities I have in the evenings so I can be home with my family. I am trying to get better at saying, “no” to things, even if they are good things. There are times where a good cry is needed though.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My mom and stepdad both had significant impacts on my life and where I am today. They fostered several children while I was growing up while both working full-time jobs. They have loved many for who they are and where they are. They have been great examples of what unconditional love is and how to work hard. I would also say my husband has been a major influence for me. He has encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone and pushed me to be a better personal all around.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I remember when I was 16 years old, and I started my first job in the kitchen of the nursing home. A part of my job was doing dishes after dinner, and I was terribly slow at it. I thought for sure I would be fired. We were supposed to be out by 8 p.m. However there were several times I wasn’t done until 9 or 10 p.m. I wasn’t fired but I stuck with it and ended up being really good at it. I continued at this job throughout high school and ended up working as a cook and training others before I left for college.
What does success mean to you?
Success means that grow and positive influence has occurred. Through the situation, did someone grow- in knowledge, experience, healing, etc. and did the situation influence someone to make a positive change and continue down a new path? If so, I would call that a success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
It has been a dream to be a TBRI Practitioner. When I was selected to be in the program, I was beyond excited. I’m looking forward to working with individuals and families to help educate and facilitate healing and change in my community.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I really enjoy logic puzzles and brain games.
What is the biggest need in your community?
The biggest need in my community is for more families to support children and their families. It is beautiful to witness foster families mentoring and encouraging the biological parents and bringing hope to the entire situation.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Seeing people show up and do the hard work time and time again gives me reason to believe people will continue to do so.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I would encourage myself to better express emotions and not bottle it up inside.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
If I had a few more hours in the day, I would love to spend more quality time together with friends and family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
“Once we know better, we must do better”
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I definitely want to be able to look back in my life and know I’ve positively impacted those around me. A fun aspiration: I want to learn aerial yoga!