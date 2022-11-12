Age: 30
Family: Husband, Blaine; parents, Joyce and Ed; dog, Artie.
Education: BA in communication from Truman State University and MA in communication from Quincy University.
Community involvement: President of the Board of Directors for Cornerstone: Foundations for Families, Quincy Art Center External Affairs Committee.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the executive director at Quincy Community Theatre. I grew up coming to shows at QCT, and it sparked a love of live theatre for me. We are so lucky our community has this organization, and I'm grateful I get to help serve that. This position allows me to work alongside passionate people and tell important stories. At the end of the day, I feel like I'm contributing to something important.
What is a typical workweek like?
My typical workweek varies a lot depending on where we are in our season. My role on any given day could be in administration, marketing, grant writing, finance, human resources, facilities, information technology or assisting patrons in our box office.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was working as a floor guard at Good Times Roll, a skating rink that used to be in Pittsfield. It was a combination of a babysitter, DJ and referee. It was a wonderful family-owned business that was the perfect part-time high school job. I have a lot of very happy memories there.
How do you balance everything?
The short answer is that I don't. If I'm giving it my all at work, my house probably needs to be cleaned, and we are ordering a lot of takeout that week. I rely on calendar reminders and to-do lists, but I would be lying if I said some days weren't overwhelming. On those days, I try to remind myself of the things I'm grateful for and how much I love doing the work I am doing. Show weeks can feel especially hectic, so I try to build in some downtime to catch up.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents have influenced me the most. My mom fostered a love of learning and encouraged me to keep growing. My dad's passion for theatre sparked a love of the arts in me. I'm a better person because of their love and support.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I am constantly failing and making mistakes. To some degree, if you aren't failing then you aren't giving yourself the space to try new things. Failure is a part of learning and growing. For the bigger mistakes where there might be guilt, I try to give myself the grace I would give others. It's ok to feel guilty, but you have to get back up, try to be better, and move on to the next thing.
What does success mean to you?
For me, success is really about being personally fulfilled. If I can end the day feeling like I put the best version of myself out there and gave it my all, that feels like a success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I had the honor of working at Arts Quincy when the organization rebranded a few years back. I got to implement the rebranding effort and was responsible for putting together the first magazine published in color. It was one of the first big professional projects I put together, and I'm proud of how it turned out. I got to take the lead on literally every part of the process and really set the tone for how the brand looked moving forward. It allowed me to use skills that I had worked hard to cultivate. As a marketer and graphic designer, it's always really gratifying to see your finished work, but that one stands out especially.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Binging a TV show, especially one of my favorites like “Gilmore Girls” or “The West Wing,” always recharges me. After a long day, I love coming home to a glass of wine and unwinding while making dinner. I also love reading and spending time with friends and family.
What is the biggest need in your community?
We need to continue to invest in safe and livable housing, childcare facilities and riverfront development to continue to draw people to the area.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I believe our community is genuinely filled with people who care about each other that want to do good things for the area. People who are generous with their time and money, working to make things better. The arts community is truly a testament to how much people care. For example, at QCT, it takes hundreds of volunteers to put together the shows you see on stage each season. The fact that people are willing to help is a testament to how they want to create something good for others.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
If I could go back and tell my teenage self anything, I think it would be to not worry so much about checking the next box. I think I was also so wrapped up in participating in everything and trying to be the best instead of enjoying the time as much as I could. I would also tell myself that people aren't thinking about me nearly as much as I worried they were.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend the extra hours in the day cultivating a new hobby. I feel like it's something that has gotten lost in my adult life. I would love to be a painter, photographer or musician.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Focus on the things within your control and try to let go of the things you can't.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I would love to travel more. There are so many places on my bucket list.