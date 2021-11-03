Family: Fiancé: Tony Moutray; children: Chris (9).
Age: 33
Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Hannibal-LaGrange University, Master of Arts in information science and learning technologies with an emphasis in library science from the University of Missouri - School of Information Science and Learning Technologies.
Community Involvement: Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis, second vice president.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the assistant director at Hannibal Free Public Library. My favorite thing about my job has to be meeting new people. The library is no longer a place an individual must visit to access information. With the advancements of technology, information availability is instantaneous for many people. Public libraries have grown into community-based organizations as well as educational institutions. My job allows me to creatively share in ways to serve community members of all ages. Working with children and teenagers has always been a passion of mine. My position allows me to not only see the library from an administrative standpoint, but I also have the privilege to plan and take part in programs introducing or encouraging reading, literacy and learning to all ages! We encourage reading for pleasure which means the stereotype of the rude librarian is a thing of the past. Who doesn’t like to joke and have fun while discussing books and connecting with people?
What is a typical workweek like?
That depends on what you would consider “typical”. No two work weeks are alike. Hannibal Free Public Library is a living organism that is constantly changing according to the needs of its patrons. Each week brings its own challenges and joy and that is what makes my position so exciting! In general, my work week starts with Monday’s Teen Night where young adults take part in a program that offers games, crafts, and, of course, book discussions. This program is a wonderful way to start off each week as the library has a wonderful group of young adult regulars. Other weekly duties include service desk scheduling, program planning, customer service, continuous education opportunities, and constant collaboration with the library’s fantastic staff members to provide the best service possible. Hannibal Free Public Library hosts Preschool Story Time on Tuesdays, Babies and Books on Thursdays, and Read and Glue craft and story on Saturdays. We host Adult Book Discussions monthly and provide craft kits for adults to pick up and create. I am very lucky to take part in a few of the programs and visit during others I am not presenting. It is such a wonderful opportunity to make connections with community members young and old!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I would say that my first “job” was helping at the family business. Here I was able to witness my family members working hard. They taught me about responsibility and determination while making enough money to buy sweets from the nearby gas station. It was a wonderful environment in which to grow up. Watching my grandfather and father interact with customers was always fun! I learned the importance of creating connections with people in order to gain loyal customers and in many cases, good friends.
By the time I started my first “actual” job at Cassano’s, I applied what I had learned from my family. It doesn’t take long to realize that if you take care of your customers, they usually show their gratitude through their friendly conversation and their tips.
How do you balance everything?
I am living proof of the old saying “It takes a village.” I am going to amend that a bit and say that it takes a village and a whole lot of prayers. I am surrounded by the most amazing support system. From a family that is always there for me and my son, a fiancé that puts up with the nights I am too tired to cook, and a group of coworkers that understands that we are each human with very human problems. I have also been blessed with my wonderful son who always keeps me laughing and cheers me up when things get hard. My family keeps me going, my son keeps me motivated, and my coworkers keep me grounded. It doesn’t get any better than that! They each provide support that allows me to do what I love to do and I am very grateful for each of them.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
Overall, my parents have to be the greatest influence for me. They have been with me to celebrate every victory and to help me learn from every failure. They are loyal, honest, hardworking and have taught me to work for what I want from life. When they told me they believed I could be anything I wanted to be, I know they meant every word of it. My mother and sisters read to me all of the time and sparked my initial love of reading and books. My mother took me to the library often and then, when I was old enough, she would allow me to browse by myself.
While at the library, a great influence was Sharon Lamberson. I would walk into Hannibal Free Public Library and she would welcome me by name and was always ready and armed with a book title sure to be my next favorite. I spent time at her Teen Nights and I try to recreate that feeling she gave me with my teenagers today. The activities may have changed, I don’t remember computer coding being a topic when I was younger, but the excitement for the library and a place to make new friends is always a high priority for our youth programs.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail at something every single day! Life, professional and personal, is a constant pattern of trial and error. For example, a poorly attended library program may be seen as a failure but it is also an opportunity to recognize why the community members were not interested. Was it the topic? Was it the time or location? These are questions we must constantly ask ourselves in order for the library to stay relevant and to be easily recognizable as a community cornerstone. I carry the same mindset in my personal life. I hope all mothers may agree that sometimes, parenting is trial and error. What works for one child may not work for another. What works in one situation may not easily transfer to all situations. If a parent out there has the absolute answer for every circumstance, please look me up and share your wisdom. Until then, trial and error. Failures, assessments, and reapplications.
What does success mean to you?
Success is looking back at the end of the day, week or year and having the ability to say I tried my best and I accomplished something, no matter how small. I hold no illusions of changing the world but if I can positively affect a single person here and there then I have been successful. If I help a child find joy in reading, I have been successful. If my family knows they are important to me and I remember to tell them how much better I am because of them, I have been successful. If I have helped share kindness, I have been successful.
What was your proudest professional moment?
The little moments build and keep me going every day. I have had many smaller moments that make me proud. I am proud of the young adults that plan and request programs to further prepare them for their future. I am proud of my wonderful coworkers that dream up ways our community needs us. I am proud to give first library cards, help with local research, or help find “the perfect book”. I am proud to represent the library when speaking to Hannibal’s spectacular local service clubs, organizations, schools, and businesses. I love this opportunity to brag about our library! The accumulation of all of these small moments make me proud of what I am allowed to do each day.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
This one should be easy to guess, I enjoy reading. I enjoy getting lost in a book when I need a time diversion. If I am not doing that, the next best thing is being outdoors camping or boating with my family.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Kindness. Our community, country, and world needs to remember kindness.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I was born and raised in Hannibal, Mo. Hannibal is home. Just visiting this town doesn’t allow you to soak in the true feeling of this community. I have been able to make many great friends and see first-hand the many people who take pride in our community. People care, I get to see that every day that I live here. When I see these individuals’ passion for their town, how could you not have optimism?
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I would tell myself that the best plans you could make are fluid ones. Do not get stuck on an idea of what your future will look like because change is inevitable. Oh, and that outfit really does look ridiculous!
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend a few more unrushed hours with my family and loved ones. Sometimes by the time I get home from work I am more concerned with the to-do list than I am with the precious minutes ticking down until bedtime to wake up and do it all over the next day.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
When you read you are always discovering new inspirations. I guess the mantra for this week is “Always try to be a little kinder than is necessary.” I think the world could use a little more of that right now
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to be a good parent. What mom doesn’t? I want my son to realize that he does not have to do something outrageously grand in order to have a positive impact. I also really want to make the smallest of dents in my “To-Be-Read” list. We can all have dreams!