Age: 32
Family: Husband, Don Smith; son, Preston Smith, 11; son, Phoenix Smith, 3; bonus son, Donnie Smith, 17; bonus daughter, Haylee Smith, 15.
Community involvement: President elect, Early Bird Kiwanis-Hannibal; volunteering with United Way; volunteering at Douglass Community Services; volunteering at the local food bank; registered voter.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express- Hannibal Medical Center. I oversee the operations and sales of the hotel. What I like best about my job is having the opportunity to meet so many different individuals who travel in from all over the world. Whether that be for business or leisure travel, it is always a pleasure to welcome them all to America's Hometown of Hannibal.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was at McDonald’s while in high school. This job taught me all I needed to know about time management. Having to balance high school and a full-time job was definitely trying at times.
How do you balance everything?
Some weeks I feel as though I haven't. A good thing to remember is that sometimes, it's OK not to. Work hard and do your best, but don't let your work life overcome it all. You have to find that good balance of work and home to have your inner peace. Balancing the two may be hard at times, but once you find it ... it will come natural from there.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My husband.
When it's time for us to leave our parents and grow as individuals, it's a challenge for us to keep those “constant” people as years go on. We grow distant from our high school friends and maybe we even move away from them and our family. For 14 years, he has not only been my husband, but my best friend. He has been my constant person. He has guided me through trying times and pushed me to do even more than what I ever thought I could.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Anytime I have failed, I surround myself with positive people. You simply have to tell yourself that whatever may have happened, there are ways to overcome it. Failure does not have to be life altering.
Henry Ford's first two automobile companies failed.
Oprah Winfrey was fired from an early job as a television news anchor.
Steven Spielberg was rejected from film school three times.
It's safe to say that no matter what, you simply keep pushing forward. Stay positive. Stay focused.
What does success mean to you?
The fun thing about success is that it has no deadline.
Doing something each day that makes you happy and also something you enjoy doing, now that is success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Joining Ehrhardt Properties.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Driving. Finding a quiet country road with beautiful scenery.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Helping the children. It's safe to say that they are our future. We need to ensure that they have everything they need to grow up to be just as successful as what we strive to be each day.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Meeting others that have just as much of a good heart as I do when it comes to serving others. It really does take a village to make a great community.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Enjoy these moments and make the best of them. Soon, time will fly by, and you will wonder where the gap between 16 and 32 has gone.
Never do online shopping. Ever.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I will always choose that extra time to be with my kids. There will never be "enough" time with them.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Good things come from change. I embrace the unknown.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Building our dream home.