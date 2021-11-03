Family: Husband, William, son, Declan, 5.
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Culver-Stockton College and Master of Arts in leadership/organizational management from Hannibal-LaGrange University
Community Involvement: secretary/treasurer and Leadership Team for Hester Community Church, Northeast MO Chapter of SHRM - Emerging Professionals Board Member, Committee member for state SHRM - Emerging Professionals and Workforce Readiness.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the human resources manager at Mark Twain Behavioral Health. What I like best about my position is being able to help employees on their professional journey with MTBH and getting to know them. I love working for an organization that helps so many people in our communities on their path to wellness and recovery.
What is a typical workweek like?
Lots of emails, phone calls, Zoom meetings on various topics and conversations with staff. I assist with the quality improvement process for my agency as well, so data gathering and document collecting and currently preparing for our upcoming accreditation survey … and just keeping all those things organized!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I had some random jobs in high school that every teenager tends to encounter, but my first real job was working for my uncle's chiropractic office when he was just getting started. I worked for him the summer between high school graduation and starting college in the fall. It was a great experience to get me ready for college – as it was three hours away from home – and working in a variety of capacities and with the public. It definitely helped me perfect the art of multi-tasking!
How do you balance everything?
Organization is key! I still rely on what is now considered an "old fashioned" paper planner that I write everything down in. I back it up on my phone of course just in case and it keeps me on track. I make sure to keep those boundaries between professional and personal in check and try my hardest to plan ahead for everything.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
So hard to pick just one, I have been so blessed by many awesome influences, but ultimately my great-grandparents who I was fortunate enough to grow up with until my early 20s when they passed. They were the most kind and humble people and taught me by example that you should always work hard for what you want or need, but be willing to help others out when they need it. They taught me to stay strong in my faith as a Christian and to treat people with genuine respect.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Who hasn't failed? While failure was always a fear of mine coming up as a young professional, I have learned that accepting it, owning up to it as soon as you realize it has happened, and be willing to put in the work to correct it always results in growth and a sense of accomplishment in the end. There is always a solution if you are willing to not let the failure keep you down.
What does success mean to you?
Success for me is when I can say that my family is happy and healthy and has what they need, that they are provided for. Success for me is when something that I played a part in (major or minor) achieves the end goal. I prefer to play more of a behind the scenes role in life and most of my successes are celebrated in the same manner. Success for me is when I can lay my head down at night and know that I gave it my all that day and I am excited for next morning to come and bring more challenges to conquer ... just being able to do that is a blessing.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I remember being in total shock and then pretty proud of being awarded the Employee of the Year from Douglass Community Services in 2009 because I was so young and new to the organization at that time, and my mom was there to see me get the award and had tears. Then when I walked across the stage to receive my master's degree from HLGU and my parents and husband and new son were in the crowd – again more tears of happiness. Most recently I was entrusted to see my agency through a major merger with my current employer and it was successful!
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I love to spend time with my boys (my husband and son)! I like to cook, shop, read, travel and organize/plan!
What is the biggest need in your community?
There is such a need for additional resources for persons in poverty or persons in situations that need assistance (elderly/disabled/etc.). We have so many people and organizations that are willing to put in the work and time, but many times funding or resources in the area limit them. As an employer I see many people that have barriers to overcome just to be able to make a living and provide for their families – transportation, child care, technology, etc.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
While I do enjoy a trip to the city and think to myself that "I could live here"... deep down I know that my roots are in a small town due to the love and compassion that people have for their neighbors. The people are always willing to pitch in and help out when there is a need. They are always willing to celebrate the accomplishments of the community and support the activities or initiatives going on.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
It honestly would be to stop stressing and sweating the small stuff! Enjoy the time and don't rush the future.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would just be in the moment and not stress so much about getting everything done! I would spend it with my family or giving back to the community more. And I would cook way more elaborate meals on weekday nights!
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
"It is well with my soul"...This comes from a song that was very helpful and dear to me during a very difficult time personally. It grounded me during that time and still does now that I have overcome that struggle. It reminds me that even when the storms of life are raging around me, I can take a deep breath and know that I am ok and everything will be OK.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I look forward to retiring while I am young enough to enjoy life and travel and be active and spend out the rest of my days with my best friend – my husband. Watch my son grow up and achieve his dreams as well!