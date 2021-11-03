Family: Partner, Austin Young (34); Mother, Mary Jordan (Jeff Akers); Father, Kevin Taylor (Charlotte Taylor); Brothers, Michael Taylor (Brittani Taylor) and Mike Stevens (Amber Stevens).
Age: 35
Education: Bachelor of Science in family and consumer science – Western Illinois University (2014) and associate degree in applied science – John Wood Community College (2011).
Community Involvement: TriState Diversity Coalition president; Quincy Art Center, board member; and formerly served on Quincy Human Rights Commission.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I co-own a local boutique business with my partner of 14 years called ‘for home & her.” Our business was inspired by a project I completed at WIU. We began as a booth in an antique mall. Two years and many opportunities later we were able to open our first store. Fast forward six years and here we are! It’s hard to pinpoint what I like best about my job, because there are so many things. I get to employ my mom and see her most days, I enjoy the flexibility in my schedule to participate in volunteer activities, and I love serving our clients by choosing items that work for them!
What is a typical workweek like?
My weeks are just what you might expect from a small business owner – managed chaos!
Mondays are our Saturday – we thrift and antique, clean house, tend to the yard and prepare for the week ahead. I often meet in the evening with TriState Diversity Coalition. I have the pleasure of being the current president of this local nonprofit. I have recently joined the board at the Quincy Art Center and handle some of those details on Monday as well.
Tuesdays are our Monday – early morning puppy duties and then it’s off to the shop! Tuesdays we catch up from the previous weekend. This includes connecting with our clients to discover their needs, ordering necessary product, processing new arrivals and following up on my volunteer-related activities.
Wednesdays and Thursdays I wear every hat I own. From fashion buyer to social media management, it’s all happening. Throw in a specialty paint finish on a chest of drawers and another volunteer activity and I can tell it’s almost Friday.
Friday and Saturdays we all work together to meet client needs and ensure the success of our small business for another week.
Sunday is the day of rest. Over the years my partner and I have each collected an early ‘90s convertible. Although I’m no mechanic we keep them running well and enjoy top-down Sunday drives.
In the end my weeks are anything but typical. Between the above listed duties I find myself spending time helping local drag performers like myself find stage time to share their talents in the local community.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was at 16 washing dishes as a Pizza Hut in Oceanside. I will never, never forget the smell of warm soggy pizza dough being soaked off pans at the end of the shift.
How do you balance everything?
Carefully. I set priorities for each day, consume the appropriate amount of coffee, and march forward.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
If I had to choose one person, it would be my mom. She did everything she could to give us the best opportunities she could. Growing up, there were many times my mother did without so we did not. Looking back now I understand how close to poverty we really were and how much she did to try and help us avoid that. I will carry that “pull up your boot straps” mentality with me forever.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Yes! When I was young (20), I lost my license. By lost, I mean it was taken away from me. I totaled my car on a highway overpass. Recovering from that time and the damage a DUI can do to your physical and mental well-being was very hard. I think about it and how it changed my life regularly. It took friends and family to help me through the darkest times.
What does success mean to you?
Success is going to bed at night know you did your best.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Being the first individual chosen for Diversity and Inclusion Champion by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and being recognized during their annual meeting. My mother was so proud.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Going for a top-down drive, hanging out with Austin and the pups, and getting creative with a hot glue gun!
What is the biggest need in your community?
Safe and livable housing.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
There are so many wonderful individuals in the Quincy area! With the right amount of support and inclusion Quincy has the opportunity to truly be a place known for more than its architecture.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Trust yourself and carry that light to others so they can see they should do the same.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Honestly, my family will tell you, I would spend it continuing to find ways that I can help the underdog.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Be yourself.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Career aspirations aside? Cross county motor homing!