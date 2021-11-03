Family: Husband, Ryan; children, Keri, 20, Hannah, 18, and Carter, 12.
Age: 38
Education: Hannibal High School graduate.
Community Involvement: Ambassador with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, vice-president YMCA of Hannibal Board of Directors, campaign chair for YMCA Strong Community Campaign and YMCA Strategic Planning Committee member.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the mortgage loan servicer at F&M Bank and Trust Company in Hannibal, Mo. I am in charge of making homeowner's insurance renewal and real estate tax payments for all of our escrowed loan customers. I track the same for our non-escrowed customers as well. I also handle payoff requests, returned check payments and answer customer phone calls. Every few weeks, I spend the weekend in the bookkeeping department.
I also help out my husband with his IT business, Tigerhawk Technologies. I assist him with the marketing side of the company, often helping design advertising and proofing social media/printed material content before publishing.
What I like best about my job at F&M is the behind the scenes look I get at mortgage loans from start to finish. My department gets all the necessary documents and verifications in line to make your dream of owning a home a reality.
What is a typical workweek like?
My typical work week look a little something like this. Monday is usually sorting through all the mail I received over the weekend. I sort it by due date, then put into the corresponding month file. Tuesday through Thursday are paying out renewal premiums, fielding customer phone calls for balance inquiries and general loan questions. Fridays are usually used to look back on the previous week and tie up any loose ends I have, then get things lined out for the next week. I like to try and stay two weeks ahead. My job requires a lot of organization to make sure things are paid out in a timely manner and not overlooked.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was as a waitress at the Mark Twain Dinette in downtown Hannibal. I remember being kind of shy at first, but when you work at a popular restaurant in the historic district of your town, you come out of your shell pretty quickly. While working there, I met tourists not just from Missouri, but the whole country and even a few international travelers. It was so neat to be able to share Hannibal with them.
How do you balance everything?
I once happened upon a quote from Jana Kingsford. She said, "Balance is not something you find, it's something you create." I am very fortunate to have my husband and my Grandma Doris right there when I need them. Dropping kids off at school or activities, picking them up or even run a small errand, if I am unable to make it, they have always step right in to help. If I have a stressful day at work, my husband is right there to help out. He will take care of dinner and clean up just to give me a few extra minutes to relax and unwind from the day. I am very fortunate to have their support.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
Let me start by saying I have amazing friends and family, but I would have to say that designation would go to my Grandma Doris. When I was growing up, I spent most of my time with my grandparents while my parents were at work. Summers you would find me either out in the woods logging with my grandpa or going with grandma on her days off to visit and take care of elderly family members. They were together, most definitely the rock of our family. The memories I made and the bond we forged is something I would never trade for anything. and I am so fortunate my children go to experience that too.
Two of my biggest fans and at the same time my toughest critics, together they taught me many valuable lessons in life. The value of hard work. To be a person of your word. If you're going to commit to something, give it everything you've got. And most importantly, love. They had over 50 years of a love you only read about in books. They went everywhere together. Nothing happened without the other.
When my grandpa unexpectedly passed away in 2020, there was most definitely a void in my life. I had lost someone I had looked up to for 36 years. It was a pain I had never experienced before. And my grandma, having just lost the love of her life, showed so much strength in her time of grief. Helping all of us come to peace with the loss. Staying steadfast in her faith. I am very fortunate myself and my children have her to look up to. She has played a big role in making me the person I am today.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Of course I have failed as we all have at some time or another. Failure should be looked at as a learning opportunity. I think it is what you take away from it that sets your trajectory in life. One of my most recent failures came in the form of an online class I was taking to improve my career. I breezed through the course with a 96% average. The pass/fail of the class all hinged on the final exam. I got a little overly confident in my ability and didn't study. Not even a quick refresher. I walked into that testing room knowing I was passing and walked out having failed with a 64%. It was as if everything I had learned throughout the course, I didn't retain. I drove home crying and told myself I would never try again. A few days later, I sat down and opened the course textbook and decided that I wasn't just going to throw all that time and effort away. That one day, I was going to try again and I wouldn't let myself fail this time. It wasn't an option. So now I'm back in the course, taking my time so next time, I can walk out the testing room having passed.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me is setting your mind to something and making it happen. Achieving a goal, no matter how big or how small. Each to be celebrated in their own right. The only limitations we have in life are those we self-impose.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Since taking my job at the bank, I have been given many wonderful opportunities. My proudest professional moment would be taking my seat on the Hannibal YMCA Board of Directors and representing F&M Bank. This last year the YMCA facilitated a food program through USDA. We handed out over 700 boxes of food per week to families that may have hit financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic or just needed a little help getting healthy meals into their homes. It was getting to know these families, seeing the kids each week as they rode through the pickup line and the endless thank-yous. They were able to see all these volunteers from multiple businesses and organizations in town were coming together to help one another in a time of need. It was inspiring to watch every Saturday and I was very fortunate to be able to participate.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Reading is one of my all-time favorite de-stressors. I love how a good book has the ability to open your imagination.
I also enjoy cooking, journaling and good movie.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I would have to say understanding. It seems like in today’s society, it is acceptable to judge a person based on a first impression. And that's not at all OK. You don't know everyone's situation or the circumstances that got them to where they are. Yes, it could very well be a series of bad decisions that got them to where they are. It is not our place to judge. We should instead help them however they may need it. Inspire them if you can, to make a change that will improve their situation and life. Show them that there is still good in the world.
Last year, I was shopping at Walmart around Christmas time. While in the self-checkout lanes, there was a young mother struggling to get her debit card to work. (I myself have a love/hate relationship with those debit card readers.) She tried time after time, but it just wouldn't work. She was upset. I could have just walked on out and not given it another thought, but I didn't. I walked up to her register, swiped my card and paid for her cart of groceries, making sure to wish her and her kids a Merry Christmas as I left. She thanked me over and over again through while tears ran down her cheeks.
I never asked why her card didn't work. I didn't assume her intent was to get someone to pay for her groceries. I simply put a little faith in humanity. Now, I'm not saying that we need to run out and start buying cart loads of groceries, but a simple act of kindness goes a long way.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The sense of pride that is coming back to Hannibal. In the last few years, we have made many improvements to the community. The revitalization of Main Street, the historic district and Broadway. Opening of the Sodalis Nature Preserve to give Hannibal more outdoor space to enjoy. Our talented local artists' work being on display all over town and the painting of murals on buildings to display our history. And let's not forget the newly renovated riverfront giving us more docking space for river cruise ships allowing more tourists to visit and see all the amazing things Hannibal has to offer.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Do not let other opinions of you determine your worth. You and you alone determine your success.
Do what makes you happy.
And enjoy the little things in life because one day, you'll realize they were the big things.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
With my family. It seems like we're all so busy and we meet each other coming and going. Our oldest daughter Keri is in her junior year at the University of Kansas so we don't get to see too much of her during the school year. Hannah is 18 and works full time, usually while were home. It would be nice to have just a few more hours to spend with them.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
If God brings you to it, he will bring you through it.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to travel the world. Italy, Ireland and St. Lucia are all on my list to visit.