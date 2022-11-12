Age: 39
Family: 3-year-old daughter Blayke Jameson Dry.
Education: High school.
Community involvement: We love working in a small town and being involved with our chamber, food pantry, wresting, schools and extra-curricular activities that support growth and help our community.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I own the Rebel Pig, and I work with our nearly 50 employees. We serve thousands of customers in house every week and also thousands of customers through catering of every kind. I love our team and their passion for our customers and community. It's rare to find people like the Rebel Pig team. They truly are the magic of everything we do!
What is a typical workweek like?
A whirlwind of spinning circles and finding ways to better ourselves and our team and create better opportunities in growing our brand and being better for our customers, team and community.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
Hardees … and I was a nervous and not at all excited as I was not a people person.
How do you balance everything?
My kiddo is my life, and we have amazing leadership and people on our team that make it all possible. So many people work their tails off to make it all possible.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have been blessed to have a lot of people all the way from high school football to now that have shown tons of compassion and believed in me way more than I did leading to who I am. I now push myself to help others achieve their goals and dreams and do all I can to be a light in a world of craziness.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I have failed and failed ... but it's never about failure. It's all about your ability to turn it into an opportunity to succeed. I have always felt a positive mindset in all situations is key to growth. Life has endless possibilities if you keep looking forward and pushing through the daily challenges.
What does success mean to you?
Success means finding your purpose and adding value in a world that needs positive people and to help people achieve things they didn't know they could achieve. Also, more than anything, I want to see our kids and teenagers know what it takes to win in life and work with them and teach leadership, work ethic and just having compassion. Having an attitude of gratitude is key, because life can be full of challenge. Wake up and kick butt.
What was your proudest professional moment?
At the end of every week just knowing we gave our all and knowing we pushed ourselves and created a difference in people’s lives.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure diversion?
Just hanging out with my kiddo playing, going on adventures, watching football and lots of cuddles.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I think like any community just helping create leaders and building experiences to keep our small town alive and popping. We have an amazing community!
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Just a very loyal compassionate small town that focuses on growth and being better.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Surround myself with positive likeminded people, focus on the meaningful things life has to offer and just always focus on the positive things life has to offer.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
With my kiddo.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Living the dream.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Just be good for my kiddo and hopefully at some point get to travel and experience some of the amazing things this world has to offer. Life is full of so many opportunities and experiences we just have live and take advantage of it all.