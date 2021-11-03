Family: Husband, Luke.
Age: 25
Education: Associate of Science from John Wood Community College, Bachelor of Science in agriculture business with a minor in finance from Western Illinois University and Master of Business Administration from Quincy University.
Community Involvement: President of the Western Illinois Pork Producers; board member of the John Wood Ag Alumni Association, member of LifePoint church
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a credit analyst supervisor at First Bankers Trust Company in Quincy.
As a credit analyst, we review customer’s financial information (tax returns, balance sheet, rent roll, profit and loss statement) and compile the information into a credit presentation. We analyze the data to determine the “why.” We work closely with the Ag and Commercial loan officers. In this position, we keep the bank’s best interest top of mind.
In my supervisor role, I manage the Credit Analyst team and provide training to on boarding credit analysts.
There are two things I love most about my job:
1. The people that work at FBTC are like none other. They truly make coming to work fun. I always look forward to working with my co-workers.
2. Analyzing numbers. I have always had a love for numbers. My job truly encompasses that. I love reviewing financial information and determining whether the request works with the customer’s cash flow.
What is a typical workweek like?
There is no typical work week. However, most of my time is spent in meetings. Right now, we are implementing a new credit software system so much of my time is dedicated to this project when I am not in a meeting.
Ordinarily, loan officers submit loan requests to the Credit Analyst team. The team will work through the Ag or Commercial request at hand.
There are other projects that we work on throughout the year such as annual reviews, board reports, etc.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first “real” job was working at Dairy Queen. I still remember how to make most of the blizzards.
How do you balance everything?
When I am at work, my calendar dictates my day. I often have to block time off on my calendar when I know I have a hard deadline fast approaching. For my personal life, I have a planner that is my lifeline. If it is not written down, it is not going to happen
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My uncle Jeff Galle has influenced me the most in my education and professional career. He encouraged me to major in agriculture. He took me on all of my college visits and convinced me to stay local for my education. He introduced me to the swine industry and helped me become active in the Western Illinois Pork Producers. His success in his profession has shown me what hard work can achieve.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I have failed before. I missed a deadline for a project that was to be completed by a certain date. I admitted my fault and provided the team with an update as to when I could have my task complete. It’s a two-step process: being able to admit and own your failure is the first step; not letting it happen again is the second.
What does success mean to you?
Success means setting a goal for yourself, no matter how big or small, and working as hard as you can until you achieve it.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My proudest professional moment continues to change. As we are in the process of implementing a new credit software, each small victory becomes my proudest professional moment because we get one step closer to the end goal. Once this software system is fully implemented, that will be my proudest professional moment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
If you asked my husband, he would say cleaning. I deep clean most often when I am stressed out. I don’t think that’s my favorite stress buster though. I enjoy cuddling up with a good book to escape reality.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The people. The Mendon community is full of good, hard-working people that care about the community.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Don’t be afraid of what other people think. Be true to yourself.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
With my husband, Luke. He’s a farmer and works what feels like all the time between livestock and row crops. During harvest there will be times I only get to see him for 30 minutes to an hour. On those days, it would be most precious to spend a few extra hours with him.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Visit all 50 states. I think I’ve only been to 26 states which consist of Midwestern, southern, and a few western states. My husband and I love going to national parks, so eventually I would like to visit all of those as well.