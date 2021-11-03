Family: Husband: Jacob; Daughters: Sarah (9) and Suzanne (5); Pets: three dogs (Autumn, Bear, and Benji) and two rabbits (Biscuit and Flower).
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in graphic communications from Western Illinois University; Associate of Arts degree from John Wood Community College.
Community Involvement: I try to support nonprofit organizations as a donor and with time or design services if my schedule allows. I have previously been involved with Quincy TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), Trees for Tomorrow, Ladies of West Pike, AAMDS (The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation), American Red Cross blood drives, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and Girl Scouts. I also assist the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County with the production of its quarterly magazine.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I have been the marketing director at Arts Quincy for nearly five years. I manage the promotions and communications of the organization through graphic design and content marketing.
I am also the gallery curator of the Heath Center Art Gallery at JWCC. I work with artists to showcase their work.
I like to work with the individuals involved with the area’s arts and culture organizations. I have met some incredible people who are passionate about their work. It is really inspiring!
What is a typical workweek like?
My week starts by reviewing upcoming events and content that will be highlighted in marketing promotions. I have an outline and content calendar that highlights programs in the visual arts, performing arts including music and theatre, history and humanities put on by Arts Quincy’s 55 partner organizations.
Various promotional platforms are utilized including weekly radio and tv segments known as Arts Beat, public service announcements, newspaper articles, daily social media posts, website promotions, blog posts, and Arts Quincy Magazine which is published five times a year.
My busiest time is the month before our magazine is printed. I edit the submitted content, manage the advertising, layout 40 pages of material and handle the distribution to subscribers.
Additionally, I help coordinate arts in education and community arts access programming.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I started waitressing at Cardinal Inn in Pittsfield at age 16 for $3 an hour plus tips. I liked my coworkers, enjoyed meeting new people and having repeat customers. It was very hard work. I was very shy but I became a more outgoing person in the end.
How do you balance everything?
I am extremely fortunate to have the support of my family and my coworkers. I know that I cannot do everything all the time and I have to say no to a lot of things I wish I could do. I have learned to ask for help so I can focus on doing the things that only I can handle. I have to prioritize tasks, plan ahead and be flexible as circumstances change.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have been lucky to have great professionals to lean on and my family has always been supportive. My husband has encouraged and motivated me to reach goals I never thought were possible.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Plenty of times! I have failed both personally and professionally. I’ve learned to accept the failure and find positive ways to move forward. I don’t think I would be where I am at now in life if I didn’t try, fail and learn from the past.
What does success mean to you?
Success comes in many forms. I have to take the little wins as they come! I want to look back on these successes and see how my contributions have made an impact.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I am excited and proud to work in the role I am now. I work with a great team who are creative and have lots of ideas that we see come to fruition. I am very proud of the new events we put on this summer at Jackson-Lincoln Pool and the Sunday Stroll for George at Bill Klingner Trail. These new events let us collaborate with our partner organizations to show the community some of the creative opportunities that are available to them. I think all three events were a big success thanks to everyone’s hard work and support! I want to build off that energy and continue make the arts accessible to new audiences.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I like to spend time at my parents’ home in Pleasant Hill. I try to visit once every two weeks. My family is huge and we try to see each other as often as we can.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Right now, everyone is feeling anxiety and a sense of loss from the pandemic. The community needs to take a more positive, proactive approach to addressing these feelings and promoting mental health. By talking about it and the struggles we face, we help reduce the negative stigma of mental illness and we can help people get the treatment they need. Local mental health organizations need volunteers who can lend their experience and wisdom in a variety of ways to help those in crisis. People must wait lengthy periods to begin treatment and in the interim, that time can be catastrophic. Having a place outside the emergency room for people who are not a harm to themselves or others is a necessity. I’d like to give kudos to Transitions and Horizons Soup Kitchen for opening ‘The Living Room,’ a place where people can talk and get resources for free to help them when they have a bad day or are in a crisis.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I see how generous people can be with their time, money and talents. Their support of individuals, nonprofits and businesses is what makes our area thrive. Our community relies on these people to provide a better way of life for now and in the future.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
When I look back, I am amazed at where I have been and how I got to where I am in my life. If I could give advice to my teenage self, I'd probably say to have more faith in yourself and your abilities. As you go along, you'll gain self confidence and self-esteem.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Cooking, drawing, taking photos, reading, volunteering … spend more time with my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
“There are better things ahead than any we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Create my own artwork to show in an exhibition.