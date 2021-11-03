Family: My husband is Brock Sousa and I have two amazing children: Mackenzie and Connor. My parents are Tom and Jo Arnold and I have two siblings and lots of relatives. Our furry family member is Mocha who is the best dog ever!
Age: 39
Education: Master of Business Administration from Quincy University; Bachelor of Science from Culver-Stockton College.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am an EB account administrator at TI-TRUST. I really enjoy seeing individuals get the additional benefits from the success of their corporations.
What is a typical workweek like?
I typically work in my office 8-5 p.m. and attend my community group/board meetings on my lunch hour or in the evening. I also usually am running my kids to their practices, sports games or other activities during the week in between.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was with the Quincy Park District and I remember being very nervous that day. I was helping the executive director with redoing the accreditation documents at that time. I then transitioned to helping answer the phones, booking shelter reservations, etc. Every day was a new adventure in the park system.
How do you balance everything?
Balancing everything is always a challenge. If I do not plan ahead and get organized, then I can be a hot mess for the day. Between my kids’ activities, my husband’s schedule and the community outreach we do I rely heavily on my family. My husband and parents are a huge support system that allows me to accomplish my goals and my children are amazing helpers. Teamwork is what makes our system work. We all support each other.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have had several life experiences that have influenced who I am and have met several amazing community leaders that have influenced my decisions. My parents, husband and children have also influenced my life with their support, encouragement and the lessons they teach me every day. So life in general has shaped who I am and I learn more every day.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
If you’re not failing, then you’re not trying. I have failed many times over the last 39 years, but I never let that stop me. If there is a will, there is always a way you just have to find it. Life will always knock you down but how you get up is what matters. I use a lot of ingenuity, determination, flexibility, and faith to help me succeed in life and am always willing to alter my path to achieve the necessary goals.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me is knowing you’re not sitting on the sidelines and you are actively making a difference in some way. Seeing change happen is success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I am always proud when all of the hard work pays off and we can change a person's life or help an organization get the resources it needs to make a difference. When you get to see a group or individual feel a weight lifted off their shoulders it is always a proud moment knowing you helped.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I love reading books, watching movies and snuggling with my kids. I also love going to Florida to visit family and get in some beach and pool time.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Well, this is a loaded question, and like every community we have a lot of needs. So I can definitely not pick one, but lately every group I work with is always in need of volunteers. So I would encourage individuals and businesses to find causes they are passionate about and help volunteer. Help out the community by donating your time, talent or treasure. There are plenty of causes that need it.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The willingness of organizations and individuals to work together when needed to solve problems and address community issues. There are so many amazing groups and organizations in our community working hard to help address problems and the actions of these groups are what changes our future.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I would tell myself always remember who you are as an individual. Value yourself and your worth and do not let others tear down your abilities. Only you control your future. I would also remind myself to never judge a book by its cover as things are not always as they seem, so find the truth in every situation.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would check more to do items off my ever-growing list. I would spend more time with my family, check off some personal goals, and get more done for each community group I help with and just relax if I can squeeze it in.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Earlier in life I used to love Robert Frost's "The Road Not Taken,” but now I gravitate to Theodore Roosevelt’s "The Man in the Arena.” So many these days are quick to judge and offer opinions but so few are willing to step in and do the work. Doing the work is hard, stressful, and can be overwhelming at times but when you get it done it is always worth the effort to see your accomplishments.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to travel the world and see my children have families of their own and happy.