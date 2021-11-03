Family: Husband - Darren; Children – Devon, 15, Keely, 11, Hooper, 7, CoJack (Professional Therapy Dog), and Clifford (dog).
Age: 39
Education: Bachelor of Science in education - Illinois State University; Master of Arts in educational leadership - University of Illinois at Springfield; and education specialist - Western Illinois University.
Community Involvement: Sleep in Heavenly Peace (co-founder), Liberty Christian Church, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I serve as the Superintendent for Western Community Unit School District No. 12 in Barry and Kinderhook, Ill. I am privileged to work for our 526 preK-12th grade students, their families, 104 staff, and the community to enhance the learning experience in our schools. The best thing about my job is my Western family. We have an amazing family of people that are here for the kids!
What is a typical workweek like?
Is there really such a thing as a “typical workweek” during COVID? A superintendent’s job has never been traditional in hours or commitments, and that is ever so true during the pandemic. My days usually consist of morning drop-off duty, checking in with other administrators and the nurse, finance/grant work, visiting classrooms with one of the district’s professional therapy dogs, checking in on the newest mandates, checking in with the health department on cases/quarantines, filling any/all needs we have due to shortages of staff, pick-up duty and sometimes evening event duty.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was babysitting. I have always loved being around children and have fond memories of the kids I babysat and the memories we made together.
How do you balance everything?
I have no idea! In all seriousness, life is hard for everyone as we survive through a different world. I am fortunate to have an amazing husband who supports me and is willing to do a lot of running to get our family everywhere they need to be.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have been blessed with some amazing people in my life that taught me work ethic, empathy, to be giving and all around being a good person. My father modeled these things for me from a very young age. Professionally, these things continued to be modeled through working under interim superintendents, Curt Simonson and Terry Robertson.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail at things all the time. I have always told my students and staff that failure is a part of life, and we should learn from it. I don’t focus on the failure itself, but rather what came out of the failure or how it was remedied is to be celebrated.
What does success mean to you?
Success is being where you want to be. It involves setting goals for yourself and reaching that goal no matter how large or small.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Believe it or not, the way our Western Team has managed COVID is high on my list of professional moments. We were able to continue learning from the very start of the COVID shutdown. Our staff came in over a weekend, made a plan and we were ready to go on Monday. The teaching staff went above and beyond to make sure students had access to their instruction and provided virtual meetings to ensure understanding. Our cafeteria, janitorial and transportation teams quickly developed a plan to get meals to families through door-to-door service and pickup locations throughout the district. At times we fed as many as 660 kids a week since we could feed anyone age 0-18. Our administration led with kids' needs at the forefront. The dedication our staff has shown (and continues to show) makes me so proud to be a part of the Western family.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Vacations! I love to travel and see new places.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I am fortunate to be a part of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that delivers complete beds to children going without. Sometimes it is hard for people to understand that this is a need because it’s not something we see with our eyes, but the need is real in our area.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I find optimism in the small things. I see students helping one another. I see staff going out of their way to help a student or their family. I am encouraged through random acts of kindness.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Relax and enjoy things as they come.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Spend time around a campfire with my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I just try to be a good person.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to be a snowbird and travel after retirement.