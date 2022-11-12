Age: 36
Family: My husband, Bradley Whiston; my children, Phaedra, 22; Meadow, 15; Willow, 14; Magnolia, 10.
Education: Quincy High School.
Community involvement: I try to do my best to give back to my community as much as I can.
I started a LINK Match program at my farm where low-income families can use their food benefits and we match them dollar for dollar up to $50 per day. This season we have donated $14,000 worth of fruits and vegetables to families in our community.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I own Terripin Farm Stand and Co-Op Located at Four Winds Farm in Quincy.
We raise 15 acres of mixed produce crops, pumpkins and flowers. We have the first small famer co-op in our area. In the co-op we support 19 different farmers. We are proud to be able to offer a market for many small farmers that do not have opportunities to sell at farmers markets. We only sell locally produced items, and we are open seven days a week from May 1 until Nov. 1.
I like my job because it's always changing. There is always something to do. I get to grow things, be outside and feed my community healthy food. I also love when people bring their families to our farm and we can teach them where their food comes from. We also operate a CSA (community supported agriculture) with over 100 families.
What is a typical workweek like?
I work seven days a week from May to October. I have down time from November through January. My workday is always changing. You can find me selling at the farm stand, delivering to restaurants, planting flowers, picking vegetables, unloading and loading trucks, throwing pumpkins or watermelons. It's never boring.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was washing dishes at a local restaurant when I was 14. I remember that it was not that much fun, but I enjoyed having spending money.
How do you balance everything?
This is one of the hardest parts of my Job. I do not have enough balance. I'm always trying to figure out how to improve on this.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have three major influences in my life. My grandmother, Dora Dyer. She taught me everything that I know about plants, farming and how to be a good person. My mother, Dianna Dyer, for always supporting me and telling me I could do anything as long as I worked hard enough. Deborah Lee for inspiring me and always being there for me and allowing us to create a beautiful farm and place for our community on her land. Without her and her guidance, we would never have accomplished what we have. I feel blessed every day to have these woman in my life.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I have failed at many things. When you grow living things something can always go wrong and every year there seems to be a crop that just doesn't do well. I just brush it off and try again the next season.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me means that I bring happiness to other people, and that we have a business that everyone feels comfortable and well taken care of. Customer service is my number one goal, and seeing our customers leave with a smile always makes me feel like what I do is worth it. Long term success for me would be if one of my children will take over for me someday and we will have a fifth-generation vegetable farm.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Donating many tons of produce picked by volunteers at our farm was one of my proudest moments.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My favorite stress buster is growing dahlias and flowers. I love to create art with plants, the beauty that comes from flowers blooming truly makes me feel at peace.
What is the biggest need in your community?
There is a major need for food security, there are many families in our community that do not have enough to eat.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
We have a wonderful supportive community. We all try to work together to create a safe, and loving community to raise our families for generations to come.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Slow down and enjoy being young, you have plenty of time to grow up later.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Resting and spending more time with my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Do good things and be good to people, Treat people kindly no matter who they are, you never know what someone is going through.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to travel the world and see other people's farms.