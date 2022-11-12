Age: 38
Family: My wife, Laura, and three kids, Jackson (7), Jordan (5) and Samantha (2).
Education: Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from Illinois College.
Community involvement: Resource investment volunteer with United Way, volunteer for the YMCA Strong Kids/Annual Fund, American Red Cross disaster certified, financial educator with Junior Achievement, chamber ambassador for the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, member of the Quincy Young Professionals, co-founder of the Mississippi River All-Star Game, basketball coach for Quincy Catholic Schools, volunteer for St. Peters School and Church.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the chief financial officer for Great Rivers Bank. I am primary responsible for the planning, implementation, management and control of the financial aspects of all activities to include accounting, finance, forecasting, strategic planning, job costing and business initiatives. I enjoy the fact that my job is ever changing. While there is some predictability in the monthly or quarterly reporting, a large part of my time is spent on the issues that are most pressing at that time.
What is a typical workweek like?
Every morning I review the financials of the previous day and try and project out where we will be at month end. I also read several daily reports on the economy. These reports help when determining the risk and strategy. I spend a lot of time each week with our CEO discussing a variety of items that impact our bank. The past few weeks a large part of my time has been spent preparing for a bank examination, reviewing retirement plans, managing the interest rate changes and staffing issues.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
The first job that I can remember having was an umpire for baseball. As an umpire, I remember having to make a quick decision and stick to it. You also had to know the rules as you don’t have the luxury of taking the time to look it up during the middle of the game. It is a bit of a thankless job, but I did enjoy it.
How do you balance everything?
I am lucky to have an amazing wife supporting me and keeping our household running. Knowing I can count on her to keep all of the stuff straight with the kids has relieved a lot of stress for me. I have also realized that it is impossible to get everything done. I try and prioritize and get done the important things first.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents have been my biggest influence. They have taught me the work habits and provided me with the experiences that got me to where I am today. They are the foundation for everything that I have become.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I have failed many times and will continue to do so. Sometimes it is a result of setting a goal to high. Sometimes it is due to things you did not account for. I think the most important thing is to reassess, make the necessary adjustments, and try again.
What does success mean to you?
Success means you have reached your maximum potential while being fulfilled and you are happy with the results.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Being promoted to CFO of Great Rivers Bank and winning the 2018 Ambassador of the Year award.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Playing or watching sports, playing a game or spending time with my family.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Information on how to volunteer or help. I think there are many younger people out there that would help more in the community if they knew how to get involved or if someone asked them to help.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The world and our community has changed a lot in the past two years. I am optimistic that our community will continue to make the changes to adapt and improve to thrive.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I would generally say that I am a patient person, but I would say to be patient. Many of the best things in life take time to develop and do not happen overnight.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
If I had a few more hours in the day, I would spend them with my wife and kids.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Leaders must own everything in their world. There is no one else to blame.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I would like to travel more. There are so many places to explore to see and try new things. I would also like to see my family live happy and healthy lives.