Family: I married my husband Patrick in 2018. We have been together since 2013. We rescued Ranger, our dog, in 2014, and I gave him our kitten Otis for his 40th birthday earlier this year. We adore our family on both sides of Heaven.
Age: 39
Education: I received her Bachelor of Arts in mass communication, and I am studying for my Master of Health Administration.
Community Involvement: I am a member of the Rotary Club of Quincy where I served on the board of directors. I am a member of the Quincy Service League. I serve on the board of directors for Adams County CEO. I am the co-founder of Moments that Matter, a wish-granting fund for people with life-limiting or terminal illness through the Quincy Medical Group Foundation. I volunteer at many Quincy Medical Group Foundation events. I am also grateful to have been a part of the Chamber's Executive Diversity and Inclusion group. I will join the board at Good Samaritan Home early this winter.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am chief strategy officer at Quincy Medical Group. I support our strategic planning, strategic projects, marketing, communications, community relations, analytics and the QMG Foundation. The people in the QMG family and the patients are the best part.
What is a typical workweek like?
I like to get to the office early, between 6 and 7. This is my favorite time of the workday! From there it's pretty typical, meetings, phone calls, emails and a whole lot of magic where we get to work on the things that make QMG special. There's a lot of variety in my day which I love.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first official job was at Dairy Queen in Altoona, Iowa. I cut my finger on the Blizzard machine in the first 30 minutes. I remember the look on my friend's face and a lot of blood, but I didn't really feel anything. See question about failure.
How do you balance everything?
I try really hard not to think of things as a balance because that usually implies that something has to be equal to another in order to be right. Life just doesn't seem to work that way. Something is always requiring a little bit more than something else. I remember reading somewhere that it helps to think of it like a blend and that stuck with me. I don't balance everything, I blend it.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My family. My parents are just really amazing people. And my siblings each have really special and unique gifts that, as the youngest of four, shaped who I am today. They are all still my go-to people to this day.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Yes, 30 minutes into my first job, I failed. It took me a really long time to figure out what I wanted to do with my career. I didn't find healthcare until 2008 and before that I tried a lot of different careers and industries. I was really fortunate to find healthcare and to have great mentors along the way.
What does success mean to you?
Success means that I've left people better than I found them.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I am most proud of our move to Quincy. We relocated because I was offered a role to lead a home health and hospice operation here. That team and the work that we did together was both the hardest and the proudest season in my career.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I love relaxing outdoors, live music, the lake and vacations at the ocean and pretty much anytime with my husband.
What is the biggest need in your community?
We need to transform health care.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Our community has so much potential. That's the biggest reason my husband and I relocated here. We came from Des Moines which was a community that had transformed before our eyes. Quincy has something special and I believe it has the right people to make meaningful change.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Your parents are right.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I have had to rest a lot in the last year so this one is hard for me. I'd spend more time with my husband, family and friends but I'd also invest time in the community organizations I am involved in.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
“A clear conscience is a soft pillow,” and “You should always leave people better than you found them.” I try to live by both as much as possible.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I aspire to be a part of changing someone's life for the better over and over again. If I can do that, that's an accomplishment.