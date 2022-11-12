Age: 39
Family: My amazing husband is Brian Walker, and we have been married for 15 years. We have five awesome, sports-loving sons: Sullivan (14), Jude (11), Finley (10), and twins Beckett and Rhys (7).
Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, with a middle level endorsement in English from Eastern Illinois University.
Community involvement: Chaddock Outreach, Salvation Army volunteer, St. Peter School GSA, St. Peter Church Liturgy of the Word for Children chair, St. Peter Church volunteer and member.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a client partner for FranklinCovey Education in Illinois. This means I get to partner with school and district leaders to help design a custom solution to help them achieve their desired results within their school system. I get to work with key stakeholders to help identify areas of greatest growth needed, whether it be student academic achievement, principal/teacher professional development, district systems alignment, family/community involvement, student life skills curriculum and so much more. I love that FranklinCovey Education is a comprehensive provider that meets our schools exactly where they are at and supports them with a plan on where they want to be. My favorite part about my job is when I get to travel to schools and see, feel, and hear a school transformation in action.
What is a typical workweek like?
Every day is different in my role and I enjoy that challenge and flexibility. I spend much of my time chatting with superintendents and principals, as I get to know their students and share how FranklinCovey Education can support their mission and vision. I spend a lot of time researching current topics facing education and connecting with my colleagues to expand our toolboxes of services and resources to support our schools. Currently, I have been busy preparing for a large school administrators’ conference in Chicago where we will have a mix and mingle event for current clients and prospects and a vendor booth to share information about our services. There are a lot of moving parts in place, but I love event planning. I can’t wait to network and build new relationships at the conference!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was a cashier at County Market. I loved that job! I always found it very interesting to see what food people bought and wondered what they were making for dinner that night. I remember that they were incredibly accommodating in working with a high school athlete’s schedule. I was on the Pom Squad at QND and could not work game nights, especially weekends. I also remember my best friend, Natalie, and I working the same shift together and the manager would put us on lanes as far away from each other as possible because we talked nonstop. It didn’t matter – we still found ways to talk all night!
How do you balance everything?
I’m still trying to figure that out! Balance is so hard, yet so necessary. I tend to hyperfocus on work, but I’m trying to be more aware of when I’m out-of-balance and do something about it right away. If I am missing my kids, I go outside and play with them. If I feel disconnected from my husband, we do a date night. If I feel distant from my faith, I go to my Bible study. I think the key to balance is hitting that pause button when we feel “off” and acting on it immediately.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents have had a great deal of influence on me. My mom, Sandy, is extremely positive and personable. I have always known her to be super friendly and optimistic to everyone. Anytime I mention that I am Sandy’s daughter, people always say, “Oh, I love your mom!” and that always makes me smile. My dad, Jeff, is the hardest worker I have ever known. He usually works from sun-up to way past sun-down. Anytime I need anything, he is there in a heartbeat. He has incredible tenacity and resilience, which makes me so proud. I like to think that I have taken the best attributes from both of them with me into my adulthood.
What does success mean to you?
I define success as using my natural skills and abilities and leaning into what I am good at to make meaningful contributions to better our world and the community in which I live.
What was your proudest professional moment?
It was on April 24, 2017. I had just been hired by FranklinCovey and had traveled to headquarters in Salt Lake City to engage in the weeklong training for my position as a Leader in Me Coach. The eight new hires were invited into the Board Room to meet Sean Covey, president of FranklinCovey Education. Sean said, “There were over 9,000 people that applied for these positions and you were the eight that were chosen.” Wow! I about fell out of my chair! I was “just” a teacher from Quincy, Illinois, and had no idea how far my dreams could take me. I was honored to be sitting at that table with such brilliance and innovation in education.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
In the summertime, I can be found spending a lot of time at Sheridan Swim Club with my family and friends. I grew up enjoying all my summers there as a child and I love extending that tradition to my kids, as well. I also relish taking golf cart rides around our neighborhood with my husband, Brian. We turn on the tunes and cruise around for a while. It’s our time to catch up on life and reconnect with one another.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Our community needs to invest more in the development of our youth. We have such powerful opportunities to equip and empower our youth to expand their skillset to become contributing members of society. If we take the time and enlist the proper resources to adequately invest in the development of our young people, then they will be prepared for the 21st century workforce. In turn, this will contribute to our entire community thriving for the future.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
If I could go back in time and give myself advice in high school, it would be that those curled bangs are really not a great look, keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times and you’ll avoid car accidents, and to not worry so much about what other people think of you. I think we spend a lot of our adolescence trying to fit in and be like everyone else, only to desperately attempt to stand out when we enter adulthood and attempt to land a job. I wish I would have embraced that fact sooner.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend a few more hours of the day doing projects around the house. I have a very ambitious Pinterest board, and would love to act on those intentions, whether it be refinishing those old gym lockers, remodeling the half bath, or power washing our entire property. I’ll get around to those projects someday…maybe.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
My faith guides a lot of my decisions and how I choose to navigate through life. In one of my favorite songs by Kari Jobe, she says, “I pray it’s said about my life that I lived more to build Your name than mine.”
I also keep this quote by Dr. Stephen Covey at the forefront: “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing”.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to travel more with my family. I studied abroad in England when I was in college, and it has had a profound impact on my life. It was worthwhile to experience other cultures, gain a global mind-set, and learn self-reliance. I have a pretty great life, and I want to soak it all in as much as possible with the ones I love.