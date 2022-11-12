Age: 39
Family: Mitch (Husband), Madison (10), Will (7) and Jackson (2), plus Calvin, our dog, and three cats. Our animal to human ratio is dangerously close.
Education: Bachelor degree in interior design at the University of Kansas.
Community involvement: President of Quincy Public School Foundation, sustainer with Quincy Service League, member of Madison Park Christian Church.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
Owner of GemStone Countertops – a little bit of everything – helping customers, templating for countertops, accounting, human resources, whatever the day brings. I love that it allows me flexibility to make “most” school drop offs and pick ups and I love that every day is different – there is no time to get bored!
What is a typical workweek like?
Work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then the Mom Job kicks in to run kids between activities, sneak in dinner, homework and get ready for the next day!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
Lowe’s – paint department. I came home for summer break after freshman year of college and my mom asked where I was going to work. I didn’t have anything lined up, so her response was “I hear Lowe’s is hiring.” I applied online and had an interview the next day. I actually really enjoyed working there. My theory is that each job/day is only as good as you make it so I feel that I could find happiness in most things.
How do you balance everything?
It’s not pretty most of the time, and let’s just say when my head hits the pillow, it doesn’t take me long to be asleep!
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents and grandparents. They instilled my work ethic very young. As a kid we would go to my mom’s office after school, and as early as we could read and write she had us helping at the office. My grandpa Shortridge’s philosophy was always not to ask anyone to do anything that you wouldn’t do yourself.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail daily between, work, personal life and relationships – I’ve found that the trick is to be honest about your mistakes and to learn from them and try to correct it to be better each day.
What does success mean to you?
To be able to sleep at night with a clear conscience and share my successes with those around me.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I would have to say the opening of GemStone Countertops. It was something that I had discussed doing for years, but I finally got the courage to trust those gentle nudges from God (and my family) and quit my corporate job and got off the road. It hasn’t always been easy, but it is humbling to look from my first day at GemStone to the work that we are doing now.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Spending time with my family. My kids have a way of putting any work frustrations into perspective.
What is the biggest need in your community?
My answer would have to be faith, not only in our community, but in our country. I know it sounds naïve, but if we all treated people the way that we wanted to be treated – the world would be such a better place.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Surrounding myself with people who share similar passions and compassions as myself.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Listen to your parents. I have a note in my closet that my mother gave me that says, “By the time I realized my mom was right, I had a daughter of my own.”
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Taking a walk or bike ride with my kids or a simple family game night.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. – Mother Theresa
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Simply to raise good humans and be a positive spot in the people around me lives.