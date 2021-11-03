Family: Husband, Jesse; kids, Avery (14), Chayse (13), Grady (9), Breckan (4).
Age: 39
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration from Culver-Stockton College, Bachelor of Arts in communication from Culver-Stockton College, Masters in Education in learning, teaching and curriculum with an emphasis in literacy from the University of Missouri-Columbia and Doctorate in Education in reading and literacy from Capella University
Community Involvement: Canton Christian Church, elder; Canton R-V Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball coach; Can-Oka Swim Team co-team coordinator; Can and Will Booster Club and Canton R-V PTO.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am an assistant professor of education at Culver-Stockton College. I absolutely love preparing preservice teachers to enter the classroom. Being in the field of education and working with students gives me a ton of energy and gives me hope that our future is bright.
What is a typical workweek like?
I teach classes both in person and online at various times throughout the day. I also work with students to advise them on a one-on-one basis. I attend committee meetings to assist with different college programs. Some of these committees are a lot of fun and very inspirational. In particular, I work with Honors students throughout their four years, with first-year students in a new learning community program, and with other faculty members to shape our growing master’s programs. I also leave campus to observe student teachers in their classrooms and provide feedback regarding how to become more effective teachers. I have four children, so after work I nearly always have a full slate of kids’ activities to attend, as well as my side gig of coaching basketball.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was working at a local bank in high school. I am still thankful for the work experience I gained there. I remember learning about how the financial system works, how to approach work professionally and the importance of confidentiality. My co-workers were very supportive and worked around my schedule as a student.
How do you balance everything?
I am not sure that I have found a perfect balance. I have a wonderful, but busy career; four very active children; I volunteer as a basketball coach; and help out with some other local organizations. There are definitely days that I feel pulled in many directions. However, I have learned that I can only really focus on the current situation. There is a lot that is beyond my control. All I can do is attempt to make a workable plan for each day and then roll with the inevitable punches.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have a wonderful family and they have influenced me throughout my life. Specifically, they have always been there to give me a boost when I fail and have pushed me to succeed. They have a great work ethic and that is very inspiring.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail every day! I think we all do. The most important thing is realizing that you can do better and having the willingness to try again. Parenting is a perfect example. There are many times when I realize that I should have handled a situation differently. All I can do is regroup and try again.
What does success mean to you?
Success means that you are making progress toward a personal goal or helping someone else achieve theirs. It's not always possible to measure success right away. Sometimes we can’t see it until we’ve been putting in work for a significant amount of time.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Finishing my doctoral degree was such a difficult process that I was very happy to be finished. I had a hard time balancing a full-time teaching job and the schedules of my four children. It was a great relief to successfully complete my degree.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Sports are a huge part of my life and the lives of my family members. We spend a lot of time on the fields and on courts and we really enjoy that time together. However, the only time I really get a chance to unwind is late at night after everyone goes to bed. I like to turn on a show and work on a big puzzle.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I live in a fantastic community, but there are always more needs than I can name. One area that I think needs to be addressed immediately is access to mental health professionals. However, my biggest passion is literacy, and I will always strive to provide students with the resources they need to be successful readers and writers so that they can enjoy these skills throughout their lives.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Even though the Canton community has dealt with its fair share of hardship, no one has ever faced these difficulties alone. Our community is always willing to step up and provide hometown support through volunteerism, financial assistance, sharing expertise, or anything else that is necessary. My husband and I experienced an outpouring of support from our community when our first child was born with multiple congenital heart defects and required a heart transplant at five weeks old. I do not know how we would have made it through that difficult time in our lives without the support of our friends and family.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
There are so many things I thought I knew in high school, but really did not comprehend. This list could be very long. However, one thing I try to remember now is that it is okay to make mistakes. No one is perfect. And if people are negatively judging those mistakes, those people are likely not worth worrying about!
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would like to think I would spend extra time relaxing with my family, giving them more attention and love. However, I’m not very good at relaxing, so I am sure I would find additional tasks to complete! I would also like to find some additional time for writing, both professionally and for fun.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I’ve always loved to read, listen to, and watch all kinds of things, so I frequently fall in love with quotes. I love looking for a little snippet of wisdom in someone else’s words. However, the phrase I say most frequently, both to myself and my kids, is “Calm down. It is going to be okay.” And I think that pretty much sums up how things need to be handled most of the time.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I want to live a life that I’m not ashamed of. I have strong faith and family values and my goal is to live a long and productive life that allows me to enjoy as many positive experiences as possible with the people I love. I love looking forward to the next exciting thing we will do together.