Age: 31

Family: I’m the proud, oldest child of Michael Smith and Marla Ferguson. Measha Ferguson-Smith is my younger sibling and I’ve been married a little over a year to my wife, Gabrielle, Schulte, whom I adore. These are the folks that put up with me when I get ideas in the middle of the night or answer the phone no matter the hour. Each of them know me better than I know myself in different ways.  