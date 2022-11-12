Age: 31
Family: I’m the proud, oldest child of Michael Smith and Marla Ferguson. Measha Ferguson-Smith is my younger sibling and I’ve been married a little over a year to my wife, Gabrielle, Schulte, whom I adore. These are the folks that put up with me when I get ideas in the middle of the night or answer the phone no matter the hour. Each of them know me better than I know myself in different ways.
Education: I completed K-12 in the Quincy Public School District. My Bachelor of Science in psychology is from Culver-Stockton College, Master of Social Work from Saint Louis University, and I will complete my Doctor of Education in organizational justice, equity, and inclusion from Western Illinois University in July 2024.
Community involvement: Former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission from 2017 – 2022, vice president of the Jackson-Lincoln Pool Board, Quincy Medical Group Foundation, Safe and Livable Housing Committee, Quincy Public Schools Mentoring Program, QPS Community Based Healthcare Committee, QPS 21st Century Community Learning Center Committee.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a behavioral health therapist and DEI practitioner at Quincy Medical Group. As a therapist, I’m on a journey with every single patient toward healing, self-discovery and learning what helps them be their best self. No day is like the other and I love that the most. Every day people walk into my office and challenge themselves to be greater. I’d say they even challenge me regularly to bring my best self to work every day.
My work in DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) at QMG revolves around having intentional conversations with our leadership/community leaders on addressing the gaps in health care equity and truly embodying a vision for making QMG an affirming and inclusive space for all people.
What is a typical workweek like?
Organized chaos, but in a positive way if that makes sense. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and mental health being declared an essential service, the need has grown exponentially for therapists in our area. Any organization will tell you; the wait lists continue to grow, and people need help. We work diligently to get folks in to be seen, but it never feels like enough which is probably the organized piece and the wait list more of the chaos.
Outside of patient care, I typically have meetings throughout the week set with community leaders or school personnel to discuss meeting the needs of diverse populations around the area.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was the YMCA through a summer job readiness program at Two Rivers. I was fresh out of high school and didn’t know what to expect, but it ended up being a job I adored and worked the day camp program for almost 10 years. It led to other opportunities at the Y like coaching, being a referee for games, helping with T-ball, etc. There were so many things I was able to do, and they were flexible with my school schedule for undergrad and graduate school so I could work when I was home on break. I guess you could say the Y helped raise me and was the starting point for my professional career in helping others meeting their needs.
How do you balance everything?
Not as well as I should! My wife and other family members can probably speak to this better than me – but I’m passionate about the work that I do. I want to aid every patient I can in every way that they need, while ensuring they feel they’re in a safe space with a safe person. My self-care routine is rigid in that I know I must work out 3 to 4 times a week, the phone can’t stay on forever, I need my support system, and saving a little time to play video games. Playing the game is an old habit/coping skills I can’t kick, but I just feel better after getting lost in it for a few hours.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My family. If anyone has met them, you know how special they are and for those that know us, you see the bits and pieces of our family flowing through one another in different ways. My “gift of gab” and communication skills are a direct result of my dad’s time in radio and teaching. My love of community advocacy and a level of professionalism I can only hope to attain one day is my mother living through me. Using a higher level of thinking, assessment, and responding with intention is everything my younger sibling is about and then some. I am an extension of them and our ancestors before us, living every day to make them proud. My wife helps me remember to slow down and implement boundaries so I’m not overwhelmed. Sometimes, she can sense my mood before even I’m aware and helps me identify what I need to feel better.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail daily at some aspect of life. It could be work related, marriage, family, friendships, etc., but I’m failing at something because I’m always pushing toward a new goal or getting better at something. My mom used to tell me all the time I struggled with boundaries when I was a toddler. I still do in a different way because I’m constantly pushing myself and those around me to do and be better. Sometimes I push too hard, say the wrong thing, hurt those I care about, and I must own that as an adult and understand everyone moves at a different pace and that’s okay. The only way to recover is to focus on how I can be my best self and encourage those around me with love.
What does success mean to you?
For me, success is no longer feeling as anxious about the future and being more comfortable in my own skin.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I’m proud every time a client has a breakthrough or feels they’ve made major improvements in their lives. I was fortunate enough to participate in the Certificate of Need presentation for QMG’s Birth Center and it was approved unanimously. It was a special moment to share with Dr. Alexandre and Dr. Kagumba especially, and I’m grateful to have been a small part of that process.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
I love going to the gym to workout. I still utilize the YMCA as my “home” gym, and I’ve been there so long that it starts to become like family. You see the same folks working during their shifts and talk to them about big or small happenings in their life. It’s an incredible stress reliever for me and something I start to crave if I’ve let too many days go by without working out.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Understanding equity vs. equality. We often get wrapped up in finding approaches for equality but don’t recognize that giving everyone the same thing isn’t necessarily the fix that we think it is in our community. Equity requires giving each person what they need to be successful, and that’s going to look different than what we are used to seeing.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
There are folks in this town doing incredible work for the community for no other reason than they want to see Quincy continue to grow and be better. So much of it is behind the scenes and the things we don’t hear about, but it gives me hope that the work continues and folks aren’t settling.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Be nicer to your mom.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I’d spend more time being still and with the people I love most.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Use your PTO.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I’m a little bit obsessed with barndominiums and modern farmhouses. If there’s one thing I hope to do in the future, it’s buy land and build one of those on it.