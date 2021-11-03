Family: My girlfriend, Lindsey, my Mom, Dad, brothers Bob and Phil, sister Julia, and my 12 year-old rescue dachshund Murphy.
Age: 30
Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from Northern Illinois University. Graduate of the Conservatory at the Second City. Graduate of the Illinois Media School.
Community Involvement: Active member of Quincy Community Theatre.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the Brand Manager for 97.9 KICK-FM and the co-host of "Mornings w/Mark & Sam" on 97.9 KICK-FM. What I like most about my job is getting to work with a group of incredibly talented people. They are so good at what they do that they make my job of turning on the microphone and entertaining people easy.
What is a typical workweek like?
Monday through Friday in the studio by 5:30 a.m. to make sure I'm ready to go with my co-host. On the air live and local from 6 to 10 a.m., then connecting with clients, writing articles, voicing commercials and preparing stories for my Saturday morning sports show "On The Mark" on News Talk 1070 KHMO.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I was a camp counselor at a YMCA camp in Southern Wisconsin. I remember falling in love with the idea that I was getting paid money to do something that didn't feel like work.
How do you balance everything?
By surrounding myself with people who are great at what they do. My incredible coworkers like Sam Barnes, Michael Rose and Doc Holiday are so good at decluttering my work week so I can thrive at what I do best. I would also add that I to never commit to something that I know I don't have the time, and energy to do the job with my best ability.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My father. Hardest working man I have ever met, who has also shown me exactly how to be a great man. Led by example, and is always thinking about how he can make life easier for the people he cares about.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
All the time! Best example of that is when I first auditioned for the Conservatory at the Second City in Chicago, worst audition I have ever had. Everyone in my circle was so confident I would get into the program, I was extremely confident I would too, but I didn't handle the pressure of that moment well, and bombed. I will say it was fantastic for me, because when you get a big fat "no" and fail, you realize that failure isn't scary. When I auditioned again months later, I was so much more relaxed because I thought "what's the worst that could happen? They say no again?" and that attitude served me very well in nailing that audition and getting the "yes.”
What does success mean to you?
Setting a goal and achieving it.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Getting the job at 97.9 KICK-FM.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Watching and gambling on NFL Football.
What is the biggest need in your community?
We need to be able to make Quincy a destination for people to want to leave bigger cities and put roots here.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The developments of the riverfront, along with groups like the Tanniger group and the renovations they are doing.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Start taking care of your health.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Just talking with my girlfriend and friends. I love to talk. Especially if someone is knowledgeable about a topic, I love to talk to them about it.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
It could always be worse.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Drive Route 66 with someone important to me.