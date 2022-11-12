Age: 36
Family: Husband, Tyler Crawford; daughter, Ava Crawford (5); son, Cooper Crawford (3).
Education: Diploma from Quincy Notre Dame, Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Community involvement: Served on the committee and as coordinator for the Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a partner at Williams Benefit Consulting, LLC, which is retirement plan consulting firm. We help small businesses design, implement and do ongoing compliance work for their retirement plan. What I love about my job is educating and helping people save for retirement.
What is a typical workweek like?
A typical work week includes meeting with business owners to learn more about their retirement goals and how we can help their employees save for retirement. I also meet with our current clients to review their plan provisions to make sure they are getting the most out of their benefit program. In addition to client consulting, I manage our team of seven and help them learn and grow in the retirement plan industry.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was at the Quincy Park District - Wavering Pool. I worked in the concession stand as well as the front desk. What I remember most about that job was the responsibility that came with that position. Even though it was an entry level position, I was responsible for making sure the register balanced every evening. During my first shift, I remember hitting the wrong button several times so when I went to complete the balance, it showed I should have taken in a lot more than what was in my drawer. It was clear that there was little room for error and that all entry level positions are important. I learned that you have to be accurate and put your best effort forward every day. I also learned I really love to work with finances, which eventually led me into the financial service industry!
How do you balance everything?
Something I recently started to do was go back to an actual paper planner and writing down my top five things I need to do each day. By writing them down, I find that I am more likely to accomplish those tasks and not get sidetracked. I also have a wonderful family that helps out with my children on days that I need to work late or on a weekend to play catch up. The quote that states it takes a village is so true and I am blessed to have my village.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
The person that has influenced me the most is my dad, Ed Williams, who is also the person that started our business and is currently my business partner. He has always encouraged me to learn and grow in this business and been a wonderful mentor to me.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Yes. The first year I tried out for the St. Louis Rams Cheerleading team I did not make the cut. I made it through all the rounds up to the interview section, I didn’t do the research on what they would ask about the team history and got my question wrong. Since then, I have never gone into another meeting unprepared!
What does success mean to you?
To me, success means helping people. Empathy is my highest personality trait. Watching other people have joy from their successes translates into my success and joy.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I have two favorite moments. The first was when I earned my Enrolled Retirement Plan Agent designation, there are only 1,300 people with the designation. My second proudest professional moment was when I was asked to present at the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries annual national conference.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My go to stress buster is walking outside, I try and walk at lunch 3-4 days a week.
What is the biggest need in your community?
I think the biggest need in our community is reaching more members of our community to spread knowledge of the events that are going on and getting more people involved in to help improve bettering our community.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I love what the District has been doing with revamping downtown and also love that a children’s museum is being built. I love that we are investing in our kids, so they have a safe place to learn and play.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I would tell myself to be more empowered and independent.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend them outside! It’s always so tough this time of year when we lose our daylight in the evenings. I love being able to take our kids outside after dinner.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Practice makes progress not perfection. I think too often we focus on being perfect at everything, but perfection doesn’t exist. The important thing is to keep practicing your craft no matter what that is.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I would love to set up an education curriculum at the high school and college level around financial literacy and wellness. I think there is a lack of financial education right now to teach young workers the importance of saving.