Age: 39
Family: Wife, Amanda; son, Ryker (7); daughter, Alizabeth (5).
Education: Southwest Illinois College, certified full-time Illinois police officer; Brown College, radio broadcasting.
Community involvement: Co-chairman Hancock County Addiction Coalition, Hancock County Drug Court team member, Hancock County Mental Health Department - Behavioral Health/Community Support Committee volunteer.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I'm currently the chief of police for the Hamilton Police Department. I'm coming up on 19 years of service in law enforcement in various capacities, and I still have an extreme passion and dedication to this line of work. There are a lot of things that I love about my job, but one of the most rewarding is being able to work with younger officers who also show that same passion and dedication towards the profession. I enjoy having the opportunity to not only share some of my knowledge and experience with them, but to have them be able to do the same to me. This job is ever changing, for better or worse, and none of us will ever know everything about it. We will all be continually learning and adapting to the changes that are presented to us and having the opportunity to work with great officers makes the challenges and frustrations that we encounter worth it.
Ultimately, for anyone that does this job, we are here to make the communities we live in a better place. Public service isn't something that is for everyone, but when you're able to have a positive impact on someone's life or make a difference in your community, that is when you are truly rewarded for the sacrifices that you have to make to remain in this profession.
What is a typical work week like?
I know this is a question that gets answered the same way by most people and I'm going to continue the trend, but there really isn't a typical work week for me. That is something that can be a blessing and a curse wrapped in one. You never know what your day may bring, but that also means you don't always know when your day is going to start or when it's going to end. Being the chief of a small department, I will address things from the most mundane ordinance violation complaint to a homicide investigation, with a lot of interesting things in between. However, I'm a cop because I love being a cop, and that is what I love about being the chief of police in a smaller department. I'm still able to get out and do the job on a regular basis.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I first worked at APAC as a telemarketer all throughout high school. I've always been known to enjoy the art of conversating, so it was something that I took a liking to right away. I learned a lot about people in that job, from those I worked with, to those I called upon. I think the art of communicating is something that is being lost rather quickly these days. I felt like I was able to learn how to listen to how people would respond to what I was saying and react accordingly. It's something I've never stopped working on and continue to use to this day. We can all learn a lot about those we're talking to if we actually pay attention to what they're saying and how they're saying it, and then use that information to form our response. One other thing I still remember from that job, for whatever reason, is my TSR number, which was used to log in the call system. 151943. I have no idea why I have retained that for over 20 years, but I have!
How do you balance everything?
Throughout my adult life I have always found myself with an extra iron or two in the fire. It has just become a normal part of my life I guess. There are multiple factors that play into that, but I come from humble beginnings and I can remember the feeling when things were really tough. I've never forgotten where I've come from and those experiences are what continue to push me to this day, for better or worse. I've not only spent a lot of time dedicated towards my career, but I've also been a mobile DJ for 22 years and own my own business and am a licensed real estate broker and a certified property tax assessor. I use those other business ventures to be able to have an escape from law enforcement while still feeling productive while doing something I really enjoy.
I also try to be involved in community service, as I believe it's important for me to offer my experiences and knowledge to those that feel it may be of benefit for their cause. It's such a rewarding experience to be able to give back to your community in a way that has the ability to have a positive influence, not only on a particular person's life, but the entire community as a whole.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
Without question, my mom has been my biggest influence. She was born with one hand and all throughout her life was told that she couldn't do certain things because of it, without ever being given a chance to even try. There is nothing I am more fortunate to have had happen in my life than to have been raised by her, as a single mom, and to see first-hand, the real life example of what it's like to be the hardest working, most selfless person there is. She never asked for sympathy, just an opportunity. She worked so hard to provide for her family first and put herself and her health second, in order to do what needed to be done at the time. On top of all of that, she has always believed in me. From a young age, she put her faith in me and it has never wavered until this very day. No matter what situation I ever found myself in, or how backed in a corner I may be, she always had faith in me and my ability. There's no doubt, I wouldn't have the belief in myself that I have today, or be where I'm at today, if I wouldn't have had a role model like her to set the bar so high.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Throughout my life, I have had outcomes that didn't necessarily go as I would have liked. However, they were all experiences that I learned lessons from, and those lessons helped shape who I am as a person and allowed me to get where I am today. I've always strived to live my life with no regrets, and as I am approaching 40, I've been able to accomplish that to this point. Failure is always asking yourself what-if, to have never tried, or to have not given something everything you had. And at that point, you are just failing yourself. If you give something your all, you're doing it for the right reasons, and you're able to learn something from the experience, is that really a failure? I don't think it is. I believe something is only a failure if you allow it to be.
What does success mean to you?
Success is something that isn't tangible. I've always said if there's only one thing I'd like to be remembered for when I'm gone, it's that I raised kids that are good people. That would mean I had a successful life. I've always understood that the most important part of making sure that I have a chance of making that a reality is making sure that I, myself, am a good person and set an example for them to follow.
Professionally, it's to find something that you love to do and have the desire to be the very best at. There's the old saying that if you find something you love to do for a living, you won't have to work a day in your life. I believe in that wholeheartedly.
I'm really not sure what more a man could ask for out of life than to be a good person and have a wonderful family and career that he loves. I think if one can manage to find a way to accomplish those things, they can be considered successful.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Over the years I've had the opportunity to start my career as a 911 dispatcher and have managed to work my way up to my current position as chief of police. Each step of the way has been a proud moment for me. During that time, I've had the opportunity to be the lead investigator on some large cases that have resulted in lengthy prison sentences that are the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I've always taken pride in all the work that I've done throughout my career. However, I believe my proudest professional moment to date, has been being named chief of police for the Hamilton Police Department.
I'm fortunate to call all of the chiefs from the last five decades a friend and I feel honored to be able to be the next person to hold the title. I have been welcomed so graciously by the residents of Hamilton and all the elected officials and employees for the city of Hamilton. I'm lucky to come to a department that has a great staff and I'm excited to continue to build off the foundation that has already been laid as we move forward.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Without a doubt, my main focus when I have some free time is bowhunting and managing the three small farms I've been fortunate enough to buy over the last several years. This is something that I have totally immersed myself in, and it gives me something to do almost year-round. I've always said that the fun part is doing all the work before the season even opens up. But rest assured, from mid-October to mid-December, there's not going to be many free mornings or evenings that you're not going to find me out enjoying the fruits of my labor.
What is the biggest need in your community?
This isn't something that is just plaguing our community, it's hindering communities all across the country, and that is the lack of resources. We have a drug epidemic that has a firm grip on our communities and a mental health crisis that is unlike anything we have ever seen before. Unfortunately, there are no local options to help us address these issues at the levels they are needed, and very few options regionally. As a result, the police get tasked with trying to alleviate the issue at hand, and it's never going to solve the problem until the root cause can be addressed. Unfortunately, almost all government agencies are understaffed and overworked right now. So, we are left to do the best that we can with what we have, but it's not the solution.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I will always have an unwavering belief in small town America. We are the most resilient people you can find and when times really get tough, there's still plenty of people willing to come together and fight for their neighbors. We've seen it time and time again through floods, tornados and other major disasters. We've seen neighbors come together to help other neighbors during harvest, for no other reason than because it's the right thing to do. So, I would feel sorry for someone who ever counted us out for anything, because I know what we're really capable of!
When it comes to the issues facing our communities that I spoke about previously, we have some dedicated groups of volunteers and community organizations that are continuously working to find ways to address the needs that we have. It is an unbelievably tough fight, but one that everyone agrees is worth fighting, for the sake of our communities. It's people and groups like this that also remind me that we can continue to come together and try to make a difference, and with that, there will always be hope.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Always believe in yourself. No matter what, if you believe in who you are and what you're capable of, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. I would also remind him to never stop being that way. You need to carry that mindset with you throughout life. There's going to be a lot of times when so many others are going to doubt you and your abilities, but if you don't ever lose that belief in yourself, you will be just fine. The mind is a powerful thing!
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
As much as I would like to say the obligatory "relax and spend more time with family" answer, I know myself well enough to know that I would probably find myself utilizing that time to plan for a future business venture or to work on a current project that I have going on. I am extremely goal oriented, and when I am able to work on planning short-term or long-term goals, it seems to be one thing that can have a calming effect on me. It's definitely a blessing and a curse, as it has allowed me to continuously have something to work towards, but it also allows my brain to never shut off.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
There are two that I have curated for myself throughout my life that I have not only lived my life by, but also tried to instill into others as well.
Knowledge is priceless. The historic quote attributes it to being power, but I believe it to be priceless. We should never stop learning, and always be able to recognize that no matter how much we know, that we can always learn something new.
Also, I've always believed that you will only make it as far in life as those you surround yourself with. If you put yourself around successful people, you will be bound to achieve success as well.
I feel those two things have definitely helped me in life.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Being such a goal-oriented person, I have so many aspirations outside of my main career, when it comes to business ventures or other projects that I'm always trying to work towards or accomplish.
I've always been the type of person that is definitely not materialistic or a free spender, unless it comes to spending money on an appreciating asset that is. With that said, I have always hoped one day to be able to build a small house, with a big shop, on a beautiful piece of land, with a great view, that I can spend the final chapter of my life in.