Age: 32
Family: Brandon Miles (Husband), Margot Miles (2-year-old daughter), Steve and Sara Grawe (Parents).
Education: University of Missouri, Columbia – bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences, architectural studies with an emphasis in interior design, certified interior designer from the National Council of Interior Design Qualifications.
Community involvement: Quincy Service League, QND Fund Drive, St. Peter’s Church, Arts Quincy Board, Quincy Children’s Museum Site Committee.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a commercial interior designer. I design the nonstructural aspects of an interior space which typically includes interior floor plan, interior finishes, ceiling and lighting design, casework design, graphic and signage design, branding integration, furniture procurement, and much more. I have said in the past, if you can see it, I am involved.
Interior design, especially the commercial realm, is a misunderstood profession. I often hear, “Oh, I love HGTV, can you help me pick paint?” And while I do specify interior finishes, there is much more complexity and technical problem solving that goes into my role.
What is most interesting to me is the psychological element to interior design. We spend most of our lives indoors, so inevitably an interior environment has the most impact on our day to day lives. We have all experienced a bare room of stark white walls, unpleasant lighting and an unwelcoming feel. Those interior elements have an effect on you and your mental state.
With interior design, my goal is to create a unique space that is not only highly functional and aesthetically engaging, but also has a positive impact on people. The interior design should set the tone for how you want people to feel about your organization or business. For example, a health care client would want their space to feel welcoming, calming, and comforting where in a tech business that may be energetic, bold, and exciting.
What is a typical workweek like?
My workweek has a lot of variation depending on which projects I am working on and what design phase they are in. I usually have a couple of days that are dedicated to client meetings and site visits and a couple days that are dedicated to heads down design work. The tasks on a dedicated design day can range from three-dimensional modeling to product research and selection to creating detailed drawings. Each day and project is very different which keeps things exciting.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job in the design industry was when I was in college as an interior design intern for Mizzou’s campus facilities design team. The internship was a few days a week, which was the perfect balance with our long design studio classes. Just like so many professions, what you learn in school versus what you experience in the real world can be so different. This was my first opportunity to see the interior design profession in the real world and I was a sponge, absorbing every detail I could. I loved being an intern, especially for the university I attended. I was a part of new construction and renovation projects of campus buildings. It was exciting to work on the design for a campus space, then turn around and have a class there. It was the first time that I experienced how interior design can truly have a positive impact on people by creating a well-designed environment.
How do you balance everything?
That is a loaded question! Trying to find balance is a daily struggle, being a mom of a young child while owning a business and being involved in the community is a lot at times. Having complete ownership and flexibility in my work life has made a world of difference. Technically, I work more hours now owning my own business, but it fits my lifestyle in a different way. Having a work life balance is the highest priority for me and I think it’s absolutely possible.
I also feel that it is imperative to find a couple small things that bring calm and joy to your daily routine. For me, that is having a solid quiet hour alone in the morning, getting in a quick workout and meditation before my busy toddler and schedule started.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
I have had great professional mentors in every phase of my career, wonderful friendships in life, and the best family, but the constant influence has been my parents and husband. My mom gave me the creative design gene and opened my mind to this career path. She is tough, passionate, and magnetic, all things I aspire to be.
My dad has been my steady sounding board, always giving me the best personal and professional advice. Anytime I am facing an obstacle or road bump, he is my go-to. He calms my fears, guides me, and (lovingly) pushes me to be the best. He never misses anything, and he never will.
My husband and I have been together since high school, so a little over 14 years now. We have been through so many phases, from high school seniors to working professionals to becoming parents. Together, we have grown into the people we are today, and he has always been a constant love and support.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Absolutely, but I wouldn’t say there has been one major failure per say. Professionally speaking, there have been a lot of little mistakes or revisions along the way, but that is to be expected. I have learned from them and continue to grow as a designer.
What does success mean to you?
At the end of the day, I want to work on projects that I am really passionate about, creating spaces that matter, have an impact, and bring something new to the community. Success to me isn’t defined by business status or monetary gain, it is doing something that fuels me creatively.
What was your proudest professional moment?
This year when I started my own interior design firm. It is terrifying to take the risk, leave your stable path, and dive into the unknown. But I knew that if I never tried, I would regret it.
As they say, ‘if it doesn’t scare you, it isn’t worth doing’.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
The everyday things include spending time with my daughter and husband, getting outside, spending time with friends and family, reading, and exercising. Getting away for some travel is less often, but always a favorite.
What is the biggest need in your community?
If I had to focus in on one thing it would be to better support working mothers. I think every parent can agree that becoming a parent is so hard, whether you work in the home or work outside of the home, it is all hard. Returning to work after having my daughter was eye opening to say the least. Unpaid leave, non-existing postpartum care, and daycare shortages are a real struggle in our community. My husband is very involved at home, and I would consider us equal partners for sure. But in general, mothers take on a majority of the mental load at home on top of their professional roles. If we want to see our community and local businesses thrive, we have to support working mothers more in their recovery and beyond.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I was born and raised in Quincy and returned in 2016. Like so many people, I didn’t think I would ever move back home. I lived in St. Louis for 4 years after college and loved being in a bigger city. At the end of the day, both my husband and I loved growing up in Quincy and wanted to raise our family here too. I think that says a lot about Quincy, it is a community that you can’t replicate or get somewhere else. And it is not the same city it was when I was in high school, there has been so much exciting growth and expansion. I am so optimistic about where we are going as a community and I am so excited to be here and be a part of it.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
I honestly would probably tell myself to relax a bit more. I put so much pressure on myself in high school and college to get the very best grades to get the best GPA to get the best job. That is still important, but not as important as I thought it was. I would tell myself to focus on opportunities and experience, to get out there and be a part of as many organizations and internships as possible.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
A few more hours to the day would be a dream. I would split them; using half of that time to step away from work to relax, recharge, and reset. I would spend the other half having quality family time with my daughter and husband.
I would also focus on establishing quality solo time for myself. As a full-time working parent, there is a lot to juggle and manage. It is so important to establish boundaries and set aside time for you.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
One of my favorite mantras this year has been ‘comparison is the thief of joy’. I remind myself of this regularly, both personally and professionally. Each person’s path is unique, it is important to not compare your work, kids, lifestyle, etc. to others around you because at the end of the day, it takes away the joy of what is going on in your own life. This feels especially relevant in today’s world where everything is readily available to us on social media with every aspect of people’s lives on display. It also helps shift your focus on the positive things going on in your life versus what is going on with others.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
The only definite thing for me is family, I want to raise my daughter and our future children to be great people. I want to see them grow up, find love, find a career that they are passionate about, and just be happy.