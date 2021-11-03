Family: Wife, Danielle; Sons, Ray, 8, and Theo, 4; and daughter, Hazel, 9 months.
Age: 39
Education: Bachelor of Science in law enforcement and justice administration and a Master of Arts in public safety administration from Western Illinois University.
Community Involvement: First Union Congregational Church member, YMCA Youth Sports, QHS Boys Basketball and Youth Baseball.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a night shift patrol sergeant for the Quincy Police Department. I supervise six to eight patrol officers. The best part about my job is working with the officers I supervise and assisting them with the growth and development of their careers.
What is a typical workweek like?
Our patrol officers and sergeants work twelve hour shifts that revolve around having every other weekend off. I typically work at night between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first official job was working at McDonalds. This experience helped teach me the value of a dollar and the effort it takes to make it.
How do you balance everything?
With help and faith. My wife is incredible. If it wasn’t for her and our family, there is no way I would be able to do the things that led to this honor.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
This is tough to pin down to one person. I have been blessed in my life to have a great wife, parents, family and friends. All of these people make up who I am.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Yes, of course. The biggest moment of failure I can recall from a professional standpoint, was a large arrest I made in the very beginning of my career. Everything went well in the beginning, but unfortunately, we ended up losing the case. It was an incredibly humbling experience, but it was probably the best thing that could have happened to me. I learned from my mistakes and changed what caused us to the lose the case so I would never be in this situation again.
What does success mean to you?
I believe success centers on mastering your craft, setting the bar and being an example to others in your field.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My proudest moments center on case accomplishments and being recognized by the Adams County States Attorney’s Office, DEA, FBI, Illinois State Police, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Quincy Police Department.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Catching a Cardinal game, grilling, and spending times with family and friends.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Filling empty employment opportunities. We need our local employers to remain successful but that could be difficult if they can’t meet their staffing needs.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
I am encouraged by youth in leadership and public service. Also, to see private individuals investing in the future of Quincy by way of business expansion and giving back to the community gives me great optimism.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Put more of a value on your education.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend them with family and friends.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Nos are free (meaning, don’t fear failure, take a chance on success).
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
See as much of the world as I can.