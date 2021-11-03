Family: Husband, Emeka; children, Hil, 10, Camilla, 7, and Ava, 2.
Age: 39
Education: BS in biochemistry from Cornell University, MD from Tulane University MPh from Tulane University and OB-GYN residency at Tulane University.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am an OB-GYN. I love taking care of women and keeping them healthy. I love delivering babies.
What is a typical workweek like?
I have clinic 3.5 to four days a week. I perform surgery usually one day a week. I deliver babies whenever they decide to come.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
This is my only job since I finished residency, and I love everything about it. I love the patients and the people I work with.
How do you balance everything?
I have the most amazing and supportive husband who shares the home duties with me and a wonderful extended family who is willing to help whenever we need it.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents. They are the most hardworking people I know and yet managed to be the best parents in the world.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I failed an important exam once because I was very nervous. I just froze and as a result could not finish the exam. I spoke to my parents who built up my confidence, and I retook the exam and did well.
What does success mean to you?
Happiness! Doing what makes you happy, spending time with people that make you happy.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My OB-GYN residency graduation.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Traveling! I love to travel and see family. I love to visit new places.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Access to accurate information.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The spirit of the people in the community. People are genuinely good and kind.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Enjoy the journey and believe in yourself. Do not be so focused on the future/end result that you miss the present.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend them relaxing or playing with my kids.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Yes, a few.
- God never gives you more than you can bear.
- Treat others the way you want to be treated.
- Everything happens for a reason.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
I would love to find a way to effectively give back to the community that nurtured me.