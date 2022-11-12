Age: 36
Family: Kristie Kemner Schoen (wife), Charlie Schoen (daughter), Chamberlin Schoen (daughter).
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting, CPA.
Community involvement: GREDF Board chair, Chamber of Commerce Board member, Quincy Young Life advisor, Madison Park Church member.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
Executive coach and facilitator
As a coach, I help my clients get results faster by creating a safe space for them to think and be challenged in a way that helps them take action.
As a facilitator, I help accelerate results/growth by creating an environment built on trust, where individual strengths and weaknesses are known and aligned
What I love most is seeing my clients win. Achieve something they didn't really think was possible.
What is a typical workweek like?
No two are the same. I'm not sure that is a good thing.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I worked in public accounting for five years after college. It was the longest decade of my life.
How do you balance everything?
I don't. What I shoot for is an integration of "work-life balance." When I have to travel, I make sure I block time when I get home to spend quality time with my girls.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
There are so many. I've been blessed to have so many people pour into my life, Kristie, my parents, my brothers, Coach Doyle, Susan, Edwin, Gary, Bruce, my clients, this list could truly go on for a long time.
Locally, Mike Elbe. I admire his fortitude and his ability to always do the right thing not the easy thing.
Jim Rapp. I admire his creative mind and his patience not always needing to be the one to speak.
Curtis Sethaler. I admire his discipline and hunger for growth.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Too many times to count. It was never as bad as my mind made me believe it would be. I'm surrounded by an incredible group of people who challenge my thinking, hold me to high standards, encourage me on the journey and most importantly, are there to pick me up when I do fail.
What does success mean to you?
For the longest time success was all about becoming wealthy, so I could do whatever I wanted when I wanted and thought life would get easier.
Over the last several years, that has changed to developing my God-given gifts and talents to maximize the impact I can have in the lives of others. I heard Ed Mylett say when he gets to heaven and meets the man he "could have been" he hopes to hear him say…"man you caught me." That resonated with me. I have a long way to go but that would be a successful life to me.
What was your proudest professional moment?
It might not be the proudest but it's a recent one.
One of my clients leads a sales team. With two weeks to go in the quarter, they were trailing their target by $100 million. During a coaching session a month later, after pulling off the near impossible and hitting the goal, I asked, what she had learned. I was surprised by her response, "the importance of being present." The Saturday before the quarter ended, she was running her young child to dance class. As they pulled into the parking lot, she sensed something wasn't right. When she asked what was wrong, her daughter said she didn't want to go. At that moment she had a choice to make, would she stick to the commitment? She thought back to a conversation during one of our sessions about the struggle of balancing work and being a good mother. Her daughter's face lit up when she asked, "what do you say the two of us go shopping instead.".
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Working out is the most effective. Golf is the most fun.
What is the biggest need in your community?
To place more focus on our strengths than our weaknesses. Developing our strengths and working as much as possible in them will maximize our impact. We will never be as good in an area of weakness as someone else whose strength is one of our weaknesses. That doesn’t give us permission to ignore our weaknesses.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The people. Ten years ago, when I moved here the only people I knew were my wife and her family. This community has welcomed me with open arms. Ralph Oakley was one of the first people I met, and he graciously opened his network up to me.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Don't worry so much about what other people think. Invest the time to get to know yourself. Don't be so afraid of failure, in fact, try things you know you will fail at. Reflect more.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I'd love to say spend it with family. The honest answer is whatever is the highest priority at the moment which goes back to work-life integration.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.
Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
For it is the light not the darkness that most frightens us.
Your playing small doesn't serve the world.
There is nothing enlightening about shrinking so others won't feel insecure around you
You were born to shine like children do, it's not in some of us it's in all of us.
As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.
As we overcome our fears, our present automatically liberates others.
Marianne Williamson “A Return to Love”
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Play golf at Augusta National.