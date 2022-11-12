Age: 36
Family: My wife, Ashley, and I have three children, Kassidy, Elijah and Gabriel.
Education: High school graduate from Crossing Education in Indiana.
Community involvement: I am actively involved with my current position at Horizons. On top of that, I serve as the director of the Hope Center in town where we focus on reaching community members with the love of Jesus through community outreach events and meeting individual needs as we see fit. I serve as a deacon on the board at Quincy Faith Church and I also sit on the board of directors for Adult and Teen Challenge men's and women's facilities.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the director of recovery at Horizons. I am able to work daily with guests who come through our doors and provide those who are battling addiction of any kind with resources to help overcome that lifestyle. I love being able to share the Gospel while building relationships with our guests as well as being able to network with partner organizations in the community.
What is a typical workweek like?
During my weeks at Horizons, many times I will lead four-day Addicts Victorious class during the morning hours. My lunch time is spent relationship building with our guests and in the afternoons, you will find me networking with other agencies to help meet various needs within our community. Also, during the week, there are support groups in the evening that I lead. With the type of work I do, every day is different which always makes it exciting to say the least.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My very first job ever was detasseling corn and I recall it being not fun, dirty, hot and everything in between.
How do you balance everything?
I always make time for my personal relationship in Christ first. When it comes to work, having a great team alongside me helps keep life balanced. When it comes to home, the teamwork continues with my wife, and we lead our home based on the love of Jesus
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents. They taught me how to have a foundation built around Jesus Christ which provided me with keys to being a successful individual no matter what life has ever thrown at me. They never gave up on me or stopped believing in me, even when everyone else did.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
In my younger years I failed with allowing addiction to overcome my life. I was able to partake in the Adult and Teen Challenge 12-month program that helped me overcome my addictions through Biblical principles and having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. I graduated the program in 2011 and my life has never been the same since.
What does success mean to you?
Being an individual who makes an impact to not only my family but also within the community and those in it.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Working with the community is something I've done for years on top of a full-time job. My proudest moment would be when I was able to join the Horizons team to serve the community full time, to make an impact each and every day in the lives of others.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Ride bikes and stay active with our family.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Resources to help people overcome the cycle of addiction.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Seeing the success of people who I am privileged to work with each and every day as they overcome addiction, homelessness and the struggles of life
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Surround yourself with leaders that believe in you and that will help develop you into all that you are supposed to be.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend them praying, reading my Bible and fishing with my family on the lake
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
"It's all good' or "God is good."
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Seeing my grandkids and being a positive influence to them