Age: 30
Education: Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Community Involvement: United Way- board member, Promotions Committee member, Loaned Executive and Resource Investment Committee member; Junior Achievement- board member and volunteer.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am a commercial lender at Mercantile Bank. As a lender I solicit and service a variety of commercial loans to borrowers of all sizes and types. I meet and interview applicants, whether they are existing customers or potential ones, to discuss their lending needs. I review information regarding their financial condition and evaluate creditworthiness/risk. Being able to establish working relationships with my customers is what I enjoy most about my job. Seeing their business or financial goals be met is the most rewarding for me.
What is a typical workweek like?
A typical workweek consists of reviewing financials and putting together loan options for borrowers, coordinating with them and other parties towards a closing date. However, no week is ever the same which is another aspect of my job that I like. I am constantly learning and taking on something new so I end each week with a feeling of accomplishment.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was actually at a Boy Scout camp in London Mills, Ill. I worked in different parts of the camp but mostly in the kitchen. I learned a lot about time management given prep for different meals had to take place at different times. I also remember the baker that summer made the best desserts!
How do you balance everything?
I am very much a "list person.” I write down my tasks that need done and work to accomplish them throughout the day. I do this for work and also at home. It helps me stay organized. I also have an amazing support system around me which I am blessed to have.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My grandpa Richard is someone who has influenced me the most. He has the kindest heart and is the most hard-working individual I know. What I admire most about him is that he lives a life of integrity and honesty showing everyone around him that you are only as good as your word. I strive to live that way and follow his example. He truly is the definition of "they just don't make them like that anymore".
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Failure is fact of life. If you haven't failed, then you haven't really lived. I can think of a time when I had a position as a mortgage loan processor while still in college. It was one at that point in my career was not the right for me regardless of how much I wanted it to be. I remember feeling really defeated. I made the decision to go my HR manager explaining how I felt and what I was struggling with. It ended up being the best decision. It helped me realize my strengths and weaknesses, which put me in a better spot in the long run. I still remember that time but in a positive way now. I think we all want to be perfect in our jobs but admitting your weaknesses is just fine. Doing so made me put in the work, whether it was with training or extra hours, to be better. If it weren't for that happening, I don't think I would be where I am today.
What does success mean to you?
Success to me is a personal feeling. I don't think I can measure it by things owned or a title next to my name. To me it means taking stock of where I am now and where I was. All the times I pushed out of my comfort zone, challenged myself and accomplished what I worked to do.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Receiving the 20 under 40 award. Not so much for the business or career aspect but because others within my office wrote letters of recommendation on my behalf. Knowing that those I see each day of the workweek thought highly of me and took the time to say kind words meant a lot. I truly do work with some great people at Mercantile.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Prayer, going for a hike or walk and spending time with my dog.
What is the biggest need in your community?
At this time I think there is a great need for donations to the many nonprofit organizations within our community. The pandemic has placed a lot of strain on funding and resources, which makes it harder for them to meet the needs of those who live in Adams County whether it be financial assistance, receiving safe housing or professional help for mental illness. These nonprofits do amazing work and there is a need for donations and volunteers now more than ever.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The United Way of Adams County. The work the employees do and the volunteers who serve the organization make me optimistic. During the past several years we have endured several crises but they have been the standing pillar within our community meeting the needs as best they can.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
You don't need to worry so much. It all works out and where there is a will there is a way.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
If only that were possible! I would fit in time to read more books and be with family. Also, start up those little hobbies I've always wanted to like painting, macrame work and pottery.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
"Nothing good comes from staying in your comfort zone."
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Learning woodworking and building my own kitchen cabinets.