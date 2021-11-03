Family: Father, Mark Shore; Brother, Josh Shore; Sister-in-Law, Kristin Shore; Sister, Katie Greenstreet; Brother-in-Law, Jesse Greenstreet; Fiancé, Benjamin DeClue; Doggo, Birdie and Doggo, Emma.
Age: 29
Education: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Master of Public Administration – 18 credits, anticipate completion online; Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Bachelor of Science in aviation management, minor in airport planning and management; Lewis and Clark Community College, Associate in Science.
Community Involvement: Quincy Optimist Club, president; Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Young Professionals; Illinois Public Airport Association, Executive Committee secretary/treasurer, Primary Airport Committee chair; and Illinois Airports Council, vice chair.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I am the airport director of the Quincy Regional Airport. I oversee the airport's budget, capital improvement plan, grant program, daily operations, facilities, marketing efforts, leases, construction projects, regulatory compliance and staff. My favorite thing about my job is competing for grants that bring in millions to the region, creating jobs and providing tens of millions in economic impact. Also, my view is pretty awesome.
What is a typical workweek like?
I wear many hats, so every week is different. So I will just use next week's calendar. Next week includes legislative updates, committee meetings, city council, staff meeting, Illinois Department of Aeronautics primary airports meeting, grant payment coordination, engineering updates, department head meeting, TSA regulatory update, memo writing, solar project coordination and most importantly Optimist Club meetings.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job ever was as a busser at a steak house at the Lake of the Ozarks, where I grew up. I remember my first day being my 15th birthday.
How do you balance everything?
By valuing my own time. Everyone should remember their personal time is just as valuable, and actually more valuable, than your time at work. Treat it that way.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
The St. Louis Blues, because their performance dictates my mood.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Keeping any plant alive. I've just left it up to my friends at this point.
What does success mean to you?
Not hitting the snooze button.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Earning my accredited airport executive designation. It’s the highest designation you can reach in the airport industry and is a rigorous process. I was very proud to be able to accomplish it at such a young age.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Bud Selects with my dog.
What is the biggest need in your community?
What Quincy needs most is for young people to join the local civic organizations. I would suggest the Optimist Club.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
The Optimist Club.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
You pay for what you put your body through.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
Sleeping. No doubt about it.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I do what I want.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Setting foot on all seven continents.