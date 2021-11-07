Sara Reuschel
Family: Husband, Mark; children, Ellie, 9, Nora, 7, and CeCe, 2.
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications from Hannibal LaGrange College.
Community Involvement: Blessed Sacrament Parish member and volunteer, and Blessed Sacrament Catholic School volunteer.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
Executive director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation. I enjoy the opportunity to wear many hats, to work alongside a variety of people, and to think creatively in order to work within the limitations many nonprofits face. But, most of all, I love that I am able to walk away from my work at the end of the day with the feeling that what I've done matters, and it has made a difference in someone's life.
I've spent nearly all of my career in the nonprofit world. I enjoy the opportunity to wear many hats, to work alongside a variety of people, and to think creatively in order to work within the limitations many nonprofits face. But, most of all, I love that I am able to walk away from my work at the end of the day with the feeling that what I've done matters, and it has made a difference in someone's life.
What is a typical workweek like?
In a typical work week I will spend time in the four Catholic elementary schools to learn and understand the needs of our educators and students, share the stories of our four incredible schools, and help families who would like to learn more.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was as a cashier at Oakwood Market in Hannibal, Mo. It was a small grocery store with four aisles and a large meat counter. The store didn't have bar code scanners, so we manually keyed every item. I would compete with myself to see how quickly I could key in products without making mistakes. I loved that job. I had great coworkers, a great boss, and it was so fun to get to know and interact with the customers. We had quite a few 'regulars' who I got to know well. It felt like a little family brought together by this little store.
How do you balance everything?
Balance can often feel like am elusive goal. But I am fortunate to have an incredibly supportive husband and family. When life gets overly hectic, they are there to pick up the slack, help with the kids, and do whatever they can to alleviate the craziness. Plus, I have a very detailed, color-coded calendar that helps our family stay organized!
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My parents have been my greatest influencers. My dad has this calm, steady demeanor. He works harder than most people I know, and he has always been there to cheer me on whether it was on the court or as I've taken on new challenges in my adult life. My mom does everything through the lens of her faith, and it shows in her compassion and genuine love for others. They have been successful in their careers, but they always kept me and my four siblings at the forefront. I'd like to think I've taken the best of both of them as I've become a wife, mother, friend, employee and volunteer.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I fail every day. I may say the wrong thing, mess up a calculation as I'm figuring a budget, lose my patience with one of my kids – the list goes on and on. I think the secret is to give yourself grace and do your best to be more attentive the next time around. When I've made bigger mistakes that can't be easily corrected or that come with a lot guilt or remorse, I've often thought of advice my mom gave me when I was a new, first-time mom and forgot to turn the baby monitor on one night. She said, "Be upset and feel guilty about it for an hour. Then, you need to let it go, move on." It sounds so simple, but it has worked time and time again.
What does success mean to you?
Success is knowing you've done your best and given your all. That doesn't mean the outcome will always be what you had hoped. But, if you can walk away knowing you left it all on the table, that is how I define success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
I have had two moments in my career that stand above the rest. The first was in May of 2015. I was the race director of the Bridge the Gap to Health Race as part of my role at Quincy Medical Group. The race takes months and months of planning and is a true community effort. It is a huge undertaking, and I was terrified my first year. As I stood at the start line on race morning looking across Clat Adams Park at the more than 2,000 race participants (a new race record) and the dozens and dozens of volunteers, I was overwhelmed. I will never forget the feeling I had when the cannon boomed and the runners took off. You don't always get to experience your success in such a physical or visual way. It was very powerful.
My second proudest moment was during my time at Quincy Community Theatre. COVID has had an indelible impact on all of us. As a performing arts organization whose business it is to gather large groups of people indoors, the impact of the pandemic was harsh. While many businesses were able to reopen, the theatre remained closed for months longer. I made it my mission during that time to seek out and apply for every grant I could to help secure our budget. A federal grant was released, Save our Stages Grant, and it was the most complex application process I've ever experienced, and thousands of organizations nationwide applied. This grant had the potential to secure the organization's financials, allow us to rehire vacant staffing positions, and ensure we had the funding necessary to relaunch our programming. After months of a tumultuous process, we were awarded the grant. It was easily three times the size of the largest grant I had successfully written in my career, and it changed the financial trajectory of the organization as we navigated the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
Spending time with my husband, Mark, is my favorite stress buster. He is a great listener, he has a great way of helping me work through frustrating or stressful situations, and most importantly, he makes me laugh. My second favorite is going for a long run.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Quincy Community Theatre was selected as one of five organizations to participate in the inaugural Nonprofit Excellence Initiative, which was created and funded by the Community Foundation, United Way of Adams County, the Moorman Foundation, the John Wood Community College Foundation, and the Tracy Family Foundation. Through this initiative, I was able to meet and get to know the leaders from Bella Ease, the Quincy Family YMCA, Horizons Social Services, and Cheerful Home. The opportunity to be in the same room and work alongside these leaders and funders inspired and energized me. We are so fortunate in Quincy and Adams county to have these incredible organizations, and many more, with highly qualified and dedicated leaders who seek to understand the needs of our community and work diligently to address them. The strength of our nonprofit sector and the work done each day gives me optimism for our community.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
If I could go back in time and give advice to my high school self, I would say, "Super short haircuts aren't your best look, ease up on the angsty teen attitude and be nice to your mom." Of course, there are some choices and decisions I would like to change, but I believe they have all lead me to where I am right now. And, where I am right now is pretty great.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
If I could add hours to the day, I would spend them with girls and my husband.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I don't live by any mantra or saying. Instead, I pray a lot and try my best to live according to my faith.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
One thing I would like to accomplish in my lifetime is to run a half marathon in under two hours.