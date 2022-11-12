Age: 39
Family: Wife, Lana McPike. Dad, Wayne McPike Sr. Mom, Brenda McPike. Sister, Valencia McPike.
Education: Hannibal-LaGrange University 2007 bachelor’s degree, recreational management.
Community Involvement: Co-director and board member of Hannibal Youth Basketball, board member for the Hannibal YMCA, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System Race and HealthCare Equity Group member. Member of the Y-Men’s Club.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
My role is a community support specialist for Mark Twain Behavioral Health in Hannibal, Mo. My job consists of working with children and young adults ranging from ages 5-18. I’m allowed the opportunity to work in a wide range of communities, school settings and homes. There are many things I love about my field. My role offers everything from children learning to accomplish daily life skills, as well as being able to work alongside and support those that have more aggressive mental and physical health disabilities.
What is a typical workweek like?
Another thing I love about my role is my typical work week is never the same. That is the great thing about kids. They bring a lot of excitement and variety to each day. I love being able to build relationships with the guardians, parents, schools, Tri-State area community members, kids, as well as my team members.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
My first job was McDonald’s in the summer of 2001. On my first day the crew had told me they were out of sesame seeds and asked if I would go downstairs and bring more sesame seeds back up. I looked forever and could not find the sesame seeds. When I came back upstairs everyone was upstairs laughing at me and told they were only found on the hamburger buns. Bob Gilstrap and Hannibal McDonald’s was always good to work for. I worked for them for three summers.
How do you balance everything?
I have certain seasons of the year where it seems a more challenging to balance everything. Aside from working full time and community involvement, I also officiate basketball with Missouri State High School Basketball Association. The fall and winter seasons are when my schedule is at capacity. I have learned that rest and sleep at night is important. My schedule is full, I have worked hard at shutting down my phone at a specific time of night to allow for a few hours to reset.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
My greatest influences would be my parents for raising me right and always raising me to respect and love others. I would also say, my wife. Her heart explodes with love for others and that’s how she loves me. I always know everything is going to be okay when I hear her voice and she prays for me. The support and encouragement I receive from her keeps me going from day to day.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
I have experienced many setbacks. I also understand that it will not be the last time I fail at something in my life. Sometimes it is tough to see the lesson in the struggle. I may not ever see the lesson or reasoning behind it all. I do believe it has been in the way I carry myself in the following day, hours, months after the setback on what determines my level of recovery. I’m also hopeful in my line of work that I can share experiences with others in hopes to spare them a road of hurts or unwanted mistakes.
What does success mean to you?
When I think about success I think about; my faith, my wife, my health, my family, a roof over my head, food in our pantry, that we have support and freedom.
What was your proudest professional moment?
Proudest moments in working with Mark Twain Behavioral Health are seeing kids show up. Each day I see a child make it to school, and eventually graduate high school are always big wins. However, I learn daily in this role that every win is worth celebrating. Also, in working alongside Missouri State High School Activities Association I had the privilege of attending and officiating basketball for the State Final Four Championship in Springfield, Mo., in March 2022. That was an extremely proud moment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My favorite stress buster would have to be golf. Thanks to my father-in-law. I’m pretty much an even golfer. I lose 12 balls and I find 12 balls.
What is the biggest need in your community?
One of the greatest needs I see in the community is more leisure/community involvement activities competently centered around our youth. I would love to see the opportunity for youth of all races to come together and have a safe place to explore a wide variety of activities that expanded beyond sports.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
What gives me the reason for optimism in your community is working to keep a positive mind. My wife and I work hard to keep God first in our household and marriage. That is my only hope in keeping positive for and a grateful heart when we see and hear about the negative.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Advice I would have given myself when I was in high school was if playing any kind of sports and looking to play collegiate sports, I would have stayed in the weight room a little longer. Also, don’t forget about the books.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
If I had a few more hours in the day. Tomorrow is not promised, so I would spend it with my wife and all my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. – President Theodore Roosevelt
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
One thing I want to accomplish is hoping that I made a difference, and someone decided to keep moving forward that day. Even if it was just for one. I hope to just be the best version of myself to my wife, my family, and my community. That’s what leaves me smiling.