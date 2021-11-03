Family: Wife: Lizzy; children, Harriet (4) and Matilda (1).
Age: 33
Education: Bachelor of Arts in civil engineering from the University of Missouri. Master of Science in water resources engineering from the University of Iowa. Master of Business Administration from Quincy University.
Community Involvement: Friends of the Trails (secretary), Quincy Children Museum (board member), Quincy Montessori School (treasurer), Illinois Society of Professional Engineers - Western IL Chapter (secretary), Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County (past treasurer and current member of the Buildings and Grounds Committee).
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?
I work as a professional water resources engineer, specializing in hydrology and big river hydraulics. People think of engineering as all computers and calculators, but the best part of my job is getting out onto the rivers, streams, lakes and water infrastructures projects of our clients, helping them to solve problems in real time.
What is a typical workweek like?
I typically spend much of the week in the office, working on design and hydraulic modeling projects. The evenings are spent at board meetings or with my wife and two daughters.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?
I had several small jobs as a kid, shoveling snow for the local banks or mowing my grandma’s lawn. But my first real job was at age 16 working as a checker and bag boy at County Market. I vividly remember my interview, which got off to a rocky start as my supervisor immediately suggested I spit out my gum. That was the first lesson of many, as I learned how to navigate schedules, customers and coworkers.
How do you balance everything?
It isn't easy. Balancing my career, volunteer activities and family can sometimes feel like I am never able to give any one thing my full attention. But I am getting better at designating specific times of my day for work and for family. It also helps to involve my kids as much as possible with some of my activities. This might include taking them on project site visits over the weekends or allowing them to participate in some volunteering opportunities.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?
No doubt about it, my Dad has been the biggest influence in my life. I have followed in his footsteps nearly every step of the way, from college (go Mizzou), to the engineering profession, to the family business. I can honestly say I would not be in the position I am in life without his example and guidance. So I am forever grateful to him and my grandfather, who played a similar role in his life.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?
Many times, although luckily not in any catastrophic way. I can't imagine anyone getting past childhood without failing, none the less high school, college and adulthood. One specific memory of failure, was my first test as a graduate student at the University of Iowa. After a two-year hiatus from school, I decided to go back to get my master’s degree. Somewhere in those two years I had forgotten the effort and time commitment school requires. Needless to say, I nearly failed the test. However, after a brief period of self-doubt, I got back to work and studied much harder. In the end I learned an amazing amount from graduate school, eventually graduating with honors.
What does success mean to you?
To me success is synonymous with balance. In order for me to consider my life successful, I will need to raise happy and successful children, maintain a strong marriage, grow our family business and be a strong community advocate. Each of those criteria must be met for me to eventually look at my life as a success.
What was your proudest professional moment?
My proudest moment as professional engineer was my time spent flood fighting with the Fabius River Drainage District. The flood of 2019 caused severe erosion on the levee's northeast corner, threatening to flood the entirety of West Quincy. This would devastate hundreds of homes, businesses and farms; not to mention cut of access from Quincy to the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. After many volunteers spent all night laying plastic, sandbags and riprap the levee was saved. That satisfaction reinforced the fact that I had made the right career decision.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?
My wife was a college golfer, and since meeting her I have really embraced the game. We love to travel and play golf courses all over the country. I also enjoy spending time with my family. Amazingly, my three siblings and I all remain in Quincy and we have kids of similar ages. I enjoy spending time with them and seeing all the little kids become close friends.
What is the biggest need in your community?
Quincy is a wonderful community, but that does not mean it is without fault. Many of my current efforts revolve around continuing to maintain and improve Quincy's family friendly reputation. This includes efforts with the Quincy Children’s Museum, Bill Klingner Trail, Quincy Montessori School and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. If we can continue to invest in our youth and attract those individuals back to Quincy to raise their own families, our community will thrive.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?
Having been part of several not-for-profit boards since returning to Quincy for good in 2014, I am blown away by the passion and generosity of our community. We have so many community stewards who are always looking to improve Quincy and make it a better place to live. All without asking for any recognition. Take the Bill Klingner Trail for example. The community has truly embraced that project with both time and funding. It has now become a staple of the area, attracting tens of thousands of users per month.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?
Figure out your passion, and figure out the way to turn that passion into a career. While I always knew I wanted to be an engineer and business owner, at that age I wasn't sure of all the steps that would be required to get there. For instance, I always regretted not taking full advantage of our high schools drafting program. Had I done so, I would have had a jump start into the engineering profession rather than playing catch up in college.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
We currently have an 11-month-old who likes to keep mom and dad awake at night. So currently I would spend those couple of hours catching up on sleep. I imagine that alone would increase my efficiency and productivity in my many other activities.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?
I can’t say that I do. But over the last few years I have worked hard at focusing on the bigger pictures and trying not to sweat the small stuff.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.
The first thing that comes to mind is the Quincy Children's Museum. Being a part of that passionate board, I would love to see that project become a reality within the next few years and continue to grow over my lifetime. Having accessible, hands-on educational experiences for kids will pay dividends for future generations and make Quincy a more attractive place to live.