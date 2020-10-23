Age: 38
Family: Husband, Chris, 38; son, Aiden, 11; daughter, Alexis, 8
Education: Bachelor of Science from Mizzou in 2004; Doctor of Dental Surgery from UMKC in 2008.
Community Involvement: Member of Palmyra United Methodist Church; member of Palmyra Chamber of Commerce 2008-present; Parents as Teachers Advisory Committee 2011-present; Palmyra R-1 Facilities Committee 2017, 2019; Palmyra Kiwanis Club 2008-present. president 2018-19; United Way professional representative 2018-present; Palmyra R-1 Foundation Committee 2019-present; Missouri Dental Association Legislative and Regulatory Committee 2019-present; Missouri Dental Association House delegate 2020-21; Northeast Dental Society Member 2008-present. President in 2015-16. Currently president-elect 2020-21.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: I am a dentist. I love getting to know my patients; they are like family to me.
What is a typical workweek like?: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and five to six additional hours of behind the scenes work. We hit the ground running at 8 a.m. and I rarely have even a 10 minute break ‘till 5 p.m. — except for lunch, of course!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: I’ve worked at my dental office since I was 14. My dad is a retired dentist, and I helped by developing x-rays, filing and mowing the yard. I’m fortunate to have learned dentistry from a young age.
How do you balance everything?: I’m not so sure I’d say I’ve successfully balanced everything! It’s always a work in progress. I choose priorities and try to stick to those.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: Definitely my parents! They taught me to “work hard and have fun” (my Dad’s quote he reminds me of often). They have also encouraged me in my spiritual life. I’m so thankful for my dad, who paved a smooth transition for me into dentistry. They didn’t expect me to chose dentistry, and always encouraged me to dream big; I’m so thankful for Dad being my mentor.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened?: How did you recover? I fainted during the first day of dental school at the sight of blood. I was so embarrassed and was ready to move back home. I spent the next four years proving to myself and my classmates that I was cut out for the career.
What does success mean to you?: Success means different things for different people, but I’d say for myself it would be finding balance. My current mantra is faith, joy and vitality. If something doesn’t fit in one of those categories, then I don’t have time for it.
What was your proudest professional moment?: I’ve donated lots of dental treatment over the years, and it’s so rewarding to have a patient come in who is too embarrassed of their teeth to smile. I can fix their teeth and before long they can’t help grinning from ear to ear.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: We love camping (in a comfortable camper, of course). There’s nothing better than getting away from daily stresses and spending time with my family without interruptions.
What is the biggest need in your community?: Poverty is an issue in every community, but in Palmyra it tends to hide. There are people in desperate need of help and resources, but unfortunately they feel isolated and unable to get help.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: Our schools are top-notch. They are educating our kids to be successful adults, and I’m so appreciative!
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: I would encourage myself to get out of my comfort zone more. I am such a planner, and not so flexible if life goes haywire. I wish I could meet new experiences with enthusiasm.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: Definitely cuddling with my kids! There’s never enough hours in the day for that!
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: My current mantra is “faith, joy, and vitality.“ There’s not enough time in the day to waste on anything else.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: I would love to get my pilot‘s license and have more freedom to travel. Is that too selfish? I’d also love world peace.