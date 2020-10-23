Family: Wife: Casey Children: Elsey 5 Lane 3 Emmey 1
Age: 32
Education: JWCC WIU
Community Involvement: Member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Golden, IL. Nominating committee for Trinity Lutheran Church, Current President of Central A Adams Sportsman’s Association , Board member of Adams County Farm Bureau, Board member of Hancock County Beef Association
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? Owner: Flesner Corp ( B&B Livestock Supply & Trailers, B&b Building Systems) Owner: ACF Holdings, LLC Co- Owner: Superior Structures, LLC As an owner, my job can be summarized in two parts. I ensure that those who work for us have what they need to be successful and I focus my time on long term, high impact decisions. I enjoy spotting trends in our business cycles. Once recognized, trends provide insight for scalability. It’s almost like having a road map for growth.
What is a typical workweek like? We are all up early at our house. I have a morning routine that finishes with me in the office between 6:30 am- 7 am. Ideally, I’ll have all high influence tasks accomplished before noon, which allows some breathing room for the ‘pop-ups’ to be handled in the second half of the day. I always strive to leave the office by 6:00 pm to get home to my beautiful wife, Casey, and our three wonderful children!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? One of the first jobs I had when I was younger was working at Osborne Food Center in Golden, IL. I witnessed excellent customer service from the owners and from all others who worked at the store. I didn’t recognize it as powerfully at the time as I do now. It was a great experience and lesson in how you should treat your customers.
How do you balance everything? Prioritize. I am at the point where I highly value my time. Time is finite and we all have twenty-four hours in a day. How you utilize these hours is paramount, especially with a young family and a growing business. A very smart man shared with me the time analogy involving a jar, big rocks, and sand. In short, if you first fill the jar with sand, there will be no room for the big rocks. However, if you first fill the jar with big rocks, there will always be room left over for sand. The big rocks represent the important things in life, while the sand constitutes the less significant. Put your big rocks in first!
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My wife, Casey. She has amazing character and possesses a remarkable ability to see things as they are, as well as both sides of a situation. She is a phenomenal mother and an exceptional wife!
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? Constantly. Failure is part of growth and action. We recognize it, dissect it, and move forward with the necessary changes. The most important thing is to limit the risk and fail small. Never test the depth of a river with both feet.
What does success mean to you? In terms of business, it’s having a strong enough foundation to scale up.
What was your proudest professional moment? There isn’t any one moment that stands out above all else, but instead, several series of small wins that keep moving our businesses forward.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? Riding around on our side by side with my wife and kids while checking our cattle. We also enjoy Cardinal baseball games and the always eventful round of golf.
What is the biggest need in your community? Positive role models. it’s not that we don’t have them, because we do. It’s that you can never have too many. Positive role models can change a culture, but it probably takes two good ones to offset one bad one.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? The people of my community give me the greatest optimism. When there is a big enough need for something, the people of our community show up to help.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Oddly enough, I wouldn’t give any advice to myself. Every decision I made was done with the best information I had available to me at that time.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?
I would spend them with my wife and kids. What we are doing doesn’t matter as much as doing it together.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Yes, different ones for different situations. One of my favorites is: Think big, go small, execute. It’s macro and micro. Identify your big goal, break it down into smaller chunks, and then go do it. Most people, however, forget that last part!
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. Along with my wife, I want to raise my children so they grow into prosperous adults.