Family: Jim Anderson (partner), Milo (dog), Daisy (dog)
Age: 35
Education: B.A. in Elementary Education from Culver-Stockton College
Community Involvement: I am the founder of the Diversity Days in Hannibal. (www.DiversityDays.com). I am a member of the Hannibal Arts Council, HHMC, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce. We also have had fundraisers for the NEMO Humane Society.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: I am the owner/manager of the LaBinnah Bistro LLC and the Loft City LLC, both here in Hannibal, Mo. I manage and operate my businesses on a daily basis. I enjoy the way my businesses enabled me to serve and improve my local community.
What is a typical workweek like?: When you are self-employed, not one week resembles another; flexibility is the key. From daily office work, baking home made baklava, greeting and serving guests at the Bistro, responding to emails and phone calls, doing maintenance on my apartments, reviewing daily menus to ordering our alcoholic beverages, it is a joy I created and thrive in for the past 12 years here at LaBinnah Bistro.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: I was a dishwasher at a restaurant. It taught me how hard it is to earn money as a teenager. From that first job, I learned to manage and save my money.
How do you balance everything?: We are closed on Sundays and Mondays at the Bistro. Just having a day or two off each week helps me to relax, gather my thoughts and get prepared to take on the following week.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: My literature teacher. When I was in high school, I joined a “conversion therapy,” without my parents’ knowledge. I thought in my mind that I was “sick” and I had to be fixed for being a gay individual. This question in my mind destroyed my life and put me in major depression. I was prescribed anti-depression medication, which made it even harder to succeed in my academic work. My literature teacher noticed what was happening in my life, she literally threw my pills away, and told me that I was not “sick”, I just needed to accept who I was and live my life; that was the incredible turning point in my life. Once, I realized it was OK to be me, I started to focus on different aspects in life, went ahead and enrolled in college. I, personally, have been much happier and more successful throughout my life and it all began with my literature teacher in high school giving me hope and inspiration with her driving force and inspiration.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?: I failed at parallel parking during my drivers test. I still passed the test, and I still went ahead and learned how to properly park ( I do just fine).
What does success mean to you?: I believe in personal growth. I feel successful when I attain satisfactory outcomes of my personal growth to better myself. Self confidence is crucial in both business and personal worlds.
What was your proudest professional moment?: I am very proud of my team and myself when our Bistro is featured on different media outlets; the Travel Channel, PBS, Rural Missouri, River Front Magazine and many others.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: Video games; FIFA to be specific.
What is the biggest need in your community?: Better paying jobs, a better skilled work force, hence better education, not just college but also vocational/ technical training.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: I see how hard people in my community continue to work to better the living standards locally, and this gives me hope.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: Don’t mind the bullies. What others think of you is their own projection of their thoughts, so don’t let them destroy your peace.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: Resting.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.”
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: Travel more often.